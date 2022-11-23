In the warm gymnasium, where sounds of fellowship and popular music rang out, Harborside Academy and Reuther High School students sat alongside each other this week as they enjoyed a Thanksgiving meal together as part of the two schools' annual tradition.

The event, which marked its 48th year on Monday, featured a lineup of Thanksgiving favorites including turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce and rolls, along with homemade pasta.

The food was prepared by staff and family members of staff throughout the day Sunday, including peeling 240 pounds of potatoes and cooking 40 pounds of pasta.

"We were here from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.," said Wendy Tindall, regional coordinator for elementary schools. "Usually the kids do the prep, but because it landed on a Monday, they weren't able to help with the prep work."

Reuther High School Principal Maria Kotz said she was glad to see the tradition return after a two year hiatus during COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

"It's a lot of work," Kotz said. "I'm truly appreciative of all our staff and students who help out."

Students, such as Samuel Raclaw and Liliana Johnson, both in ninth grade, said they enjoyed the meal.

"It's well organized and the food is really good," Raclaw said.

"It's nice to get Harborside and Reuther students together in the same room," Johnson added.

Jessica Kapellusch, a counselor at Reuther, also said she enjoys the event.

"I really like bringing together Harborside and Reuther together," Kapullusch said.

Harborside Assistant Principal Anna Bosco said the annual Thanksgiving meal is meaningful because it brings a sense of community to the two schools, which are housed in the same building in Kenosha.

"It's a sense of community and tradition. We like to carry that Reuther-Harborside for our community members, and build memories for the kids," Bosco said.

The week before the meal, students contributed to a food drive at the school.

"Both schools have a desire to serve the community and one another," Bosco said. "It's just another layer of bonding, community, building relationships with students, creating memorable experiences for them and showing them, by example, how service comes in all shapes and forms and how satisfying and gratifying it is."

"There are two schools in this building, and they're pretty much separated, for the most part," Tindall said. "And today they come together to eat."

"It takes a village to pull this event together, and that's what makes it so special," Bosco added.