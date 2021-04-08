WATCH NOW: Haribo, Carthage announce 10-year partnership; college receives $250K donation

“Part of that is having long-term relationships with the communities where our offices and our factories are,” he said. “As we chose Kenosha almost six years ago as our future location, we really knew that we wanted to be part of the community.

“We got a chance to meet (Carthage officials), we understand what their core values are, what their long-term goals are, and it really matched very nicely. The fact that (the donation) can go right to a student and be part of a scholarship program was so important for us. We put a big focus on education.”

A student’s testimonial

Kenosha native Emily Benitez, a senior who graduated from St. Joseph Catholic Academy, was among 11 students named Haribo Scholars this year. A neuroscience major and biology minor at Carthage, she said during the ceremony she will attend graduate school for physical therapy.

Benitez explained that receiving the scholarship, which is expected to be awarded to 10 students yearly, was a big help.

“All throughout undergrad, I have been financially independent, which is really humbling, I must say,” Benitez said. “But I was working three-plus jobs in order to pay for my monthly tuition and just get through the semester so I could enroll for the next semester.