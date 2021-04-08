WATCH NOW: Haribo, Carthage announce 10-year partnership; college receives $250K donation

As plans were developing for its first North America production facility, Haribo Chief Operating Officer Rick LaBerge started to compile plenty of facts and figures before the company made a decision.
And at the time, there were 100 sites in Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin under consideration.
As it turned out, the numbers didn’t matter as much to Hans Riegel, the grandson of Haribo founder, Hans Riegel Sr., as he told LaBerge and Chief Financial Officer Wes Saber that he was much more interested in seeing a potential community partner for himself.
And that’s what eventually tipped the scale for the global candy-making company to pick its new location in Pleasant Prairie — that sense of community.
Haribo in turn has given four significant monetary donations to the Kenosha community. On Thursday morning, it added a fifth with a joint announcement at Carthage College.
10-year partnership
Officials from both Haribo and Carthage on Thursday announced a 10-year partnership between the two, and a $250,000 donation to establish the Haribo Scholars Fund, which will provide financial support and educational opportunities for Carthage students who hail from Wisconsin and Illinois.
As a thank-you from the college to Haribo, the college pool inside the Koenitzer Aquatic Center, was renamed Haribo Pool. Student athletes from the men’s and women’s swim teams kicked off the event with a special dive into the water, followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the end.
“This is a big day,” Carthage President John Swallow said following the event. “It’s the beginning of a significant partnership with an excellent corporate citizen.
“Haribo has already been so great to so many institutions in this community, and we’re already looking forward to all the ways in which we can build on that, with world business, internships employment, their expertise, really the part they play in the prosperity of the community,” Swallow added. I’m just so delighted.”
Swallow told those in attendance that he sees Thursday’s announcement as the beginning of what could lead to more possible partnerships between the company and the college.
“With our shared focus on world business, there will be all kinds of opportunities for collaboration and partnership,” he said. “I foresee our students learning from these executives here the secrets of success and challenge.”
Other community investments
Since 2019, Haribo has: entered into a 10-year commitment with UW-Parkside, made a $250,000 donation to the Gateway Technical College Foundation; a $100,000 donation to the Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha; and a $1.5 million donation to help the RecPlex in Pleasant Prairie overcome a financial deficit because of the global pandemic.
Those efforts to put roots down in the community aren’t by accident, but more a result of the company’s core values, Haribo’s LaBerge said.
“Part of that is having long-term relationships with the communities where our offices and our factories are,” he said. “As we chose Kenosha almost six years ago as our future location, we really knew that we wanted to be part of the community.
“We got a chance to meet (Carthage officials), we understand what their core values are, what their long-term goals are, and it really matched very nicely. The fact that (the donation) can go right to a student and be part of a scholarship program was so important for us. We put a big focus on education.”
A student’s testimonial
Kenosha native Emily Benitez, a senior who graduated from St. Joseph Catholic Academy, was among 11 students named Haribo Scholars this year. A neuroscience major and biology minor at Carthage, she said during the ceremony she will attend graduate school for physical therapy.
Benitez explained that receiving the scholarship, which is expected to be awarded to 10 students yearly, was a big help.
“All throughout undergrad, I have been financially independent, which is really humbling, I must say,” Benitez said. “But I was working three-plus jobs in order to pay for my monthly tuition and just get through the semester so I could enroll for the next semester.
“The Haribo Scholarship has been a great help for me. It’s allowed me to pull back from some work. I can speak for all the other Haribo Scholars that it’s just lifted such a big weight off their shoulders and allowed them to really focus on their academics.”