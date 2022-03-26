WATCH NOW: Hawthorn Hollow gets multi-thousand-dollar facelift as state arborists work on trees during Day of Service

Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum got a multi-thousand-dollar facelift Friday, as seven landscaping crews donated their services for the Wisconsin Arborists Association’s 2022 Day of Service.

They worked on some of the nearly 600 different trees, shrubs and brushes in the arboretum from around 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., despite occasional rain, wind and muddy conditions.

“We’re really appreciative of the volunteer time they’re putting in here,” said TJ Leveque, executive director of Hawthorn Hollow, 880 Green Bay Road.

Aaron Schauer, a board member of WAA and an instructor at Gateway, estimated they were providing roughly $15,000 to $20,000 worth of work. He said the annual event demonstrated the supportive nature of the arbor community.

“It’s one of those things that makes this industry unique, it’s not a cutthroat industry,” Schauer said. “We all come together for a common goal. We all value trees and the good they bring to peoples’ lives.”

Work included pruning deadwood, removing diseased or dead trees and cabling at-risk heritage trees, among other tasks.

Schauer said the end results will be a better looking and safer arboretum. He emphasized the importance of proper tree care and the benefits well-maintained trees can bring. These ranged from mental health to reducing flooding during rain.

“The reason we like trees in urban environments is all the benefits they bring,” Schauer said. “You need to really consider the value of what these offer to your property.”

Learning experience for Gateway students

Schauer, an arbor industry veteran of 22 years, brought several of his students to the event. They’re part of his Gateway Arboriculture/Urban forestry Technician Program that he began at in 2017. He said the event was a great opportunity to introduce them to the ins and outs of the business.

“It’s a day of learning, working with industry members,” Schauer said, “It’s a big win-win for us.”

Of the several dozen volunteers from the seven landscaping crews that were volunteering their services that day, three were his former students. That included Audrey Earle, who now works at Wachtel Tree Science Inc. Earle said the event was a great representation of what the WAA stands for.

“We’re a really encouraging industry,” Earle said. “Hawthorn Hollow is a great place to come out and enjoy the beautiful, majestic trees. It’s a great resource to have.”

Their shared mission

WAA Publicity Chair Adam Alves, a Dane County forester and instructor with the UW-Madison Forestry program, said the WAA selected Hawthorn Hollow because of the two organizations’ shared mission.

“Both organizations are dedicated to developing a better understanding of the nature around us” Alves said. “The wide range of opportunities at Hawthorn Hollow also allow us to bring in forestry students to work with industry professionals, to better develop their career growth.”

The state organization has held Days of Service in past years at the UW Arboretum in Madison, the Eco-Justice Center in Racine and the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center in Milwaukee, among others.

