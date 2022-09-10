WATCH NOW: Hawthorn Hollow hosts 30th annual Walk in the Woods Art Fair

SOMERS — Thousands turned out Saturday for Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum’s 30th annual Walk in the Woods Art Fair.

The event, held at 880 Green Bay Road, included nearly 70 artists who sold and displayed their works, live music and food and drink.

The Kenosha Public Library lead children’s activities including face painting and a nature play.

Since it opened more than 50 years ago, Hawthorn Hollow has focused on education, offering field trip opportunities to local schools as well as classes in a wide variety of disciplines, from crafting to cooking. Hawthorn Hollow’s sister property, the Ozanne Outpost, is an event venue and conference center.

Saturday’s event was the nonprofit’s largest fundraiser of the year.

“It’s been running very smooth and I’m very happy with the turnout,” said TJ Leveque, executive director of Hawthorn Hollow. “We’ve had more artists than ever before this year. We expect 3,000 to 5,000 people to attend.”

Most of the artists were from southeastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. Some were from places as far away as Texas.

“People travel from all over to attend this event,” he said. “The artists love this fair because of the city and we really help them out at their sites and try to keep them happy. We put a lot into making this happen. We’re also very thankful for all of our sponsors.”

Leveque said the event took nearly nine months to plan and more than 150 volunteers who “we rely on so much.”

Laura Smith, the nonprofit’s director of marketing and rentals, expressed similar sentiments.

“It’s been going really well and the weather’s been holding out,” she said. “People are in a great mood. I think everyone’s happy because it’s not raining like it was supposed to. People were lining up a 9 a.m. this morning to get in.”

Joanna Roth, owner of Tie Dye With Jo, was busy selling her customs dresses, shirts and cloths.

“I’m loving it,” Roth said. “This is my first year vending here but I’ve been tie-dying for 22 years. I’ve had a lot of compliments today.”

Carley Lyons, owner of EarthyConnection, had her sculptures and pottery on display. It was her fifth year at the fair.

“You get lots of nice compliments here,” she said.