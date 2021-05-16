WATCH NOW: Health care, dental providers hold drive-thru baby shower for expectant parents

Expectant moms and dads were treated to free essential baby items and a plethora of information for prenatal, postnatal and parenting resources as they cruised through the parking lot of the Kenosha YMCA Sunday afternoon.
The event, sponsored by Molina Healthcare of Wisconsin along with Familia Dental, aimed to distribute dozens of items including free diaper bags, diapers, wipes, formula, sippy cups, pacifiers and hand sanitizer along with vital information for families.
Additional partners in the event included Jockey, Kenosha Human Development Services, Racine Kenosha Community Action agency, Keeping Families Covered, Prevention Services Network Family Resource and the YMCA.
Abby Fuller, community relations coordinator for Familia Dental, said that amid the COVID-19 pandemic there haven’t been many events for families, and especially for expectant mothers.
“We wanted to put on an event that kind of filled in the gap … for health care needs and just resources,” she said. “I had a meeting with March for Babies and they talked about how women are not getting their prenatal care. Some of them are not going to their OB-GYN doctor before giving birth.
“That can’t happen. We need to have them going to their doctor and getting resources,” she said. “We decided to come up with an event that’s COVID-safe and also just bless them with diapers, car seats and resources to get that if they don’t receive it today.”
During the two-hour event, health care professionals gave presentations on prenatal and postnatal care to expectant parents, who listened from their vehicles. The event also featured a free raffle with giveaways that included car seats and playpens.
According to Fuller, more than 120 families attended the event.
Katie Casteneda, who is five months pregnant, said she came for the “free stuff” and information that will help her along during the upcoming months until the birth of her child.
“I have kids, but stuff always changes, you know, I feel every time,” said the Racine resident, who waited in line, before driving slowly to the next station. “This was nice. It’s too bad we couldn’t sit outside our cars. But it was good; there was great information. I was just interested in any information they had.”