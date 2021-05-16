WATCH NOW: Health care, dental providers hold drive-thru baby shower for expectant parents

Expectant moms and dads were treated to free essential baby items and a plethora of information for prenatal, postnatal and parenting resources as they cruised through the parking lot of the Kenosha YMCA Sunday afternoon.

The event, sponsored by Molina Healthcare of Wisconsin along with Familia Dental, aimed to distribute dozens of items including free diaper bags, diapers, wipes, formula, sippy cups, pacifiers and hand sanitizer along with vital information for families.

Additional partners in the event included Jockey, Kenosha Human Development Services, Racine Kenosha Community Action agency, Keeping Families Covered, Prevention Services Network Family Resource and the YMCA.

Abby Fuller, community relations coordinator for Familia Dental, said that amid the COVID-19 pandemic there haven’t been many events for families, and especially for expectant mothers.

“We wanted to put on an event that kind of filled in the gap … for health care needs and just resources,” she said. “I had a meeting with March for Babies and they talked about how women are not getting their prenatal care. Some of them are not going to their OB-GYN doctor before giving birth.

