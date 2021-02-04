WATCH NOW: Health care workers living a Super Bowl dream

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I think it’s a good celebration,” Schalk said. “There are so many deserving people. Froedtert South has a great team of healthcare workers. ... I think it hopefully brings a little sunshine to them, too, that we’re representing all of them.”

Alfredson agreed.

“The people who we have told have been so supportive, encouraging and so excited for us,” she said. “We feel like we’re representing our whole team by getting to do this.”

The daily strain of dealing with the pandemic and caring for those patients affected by it has taken a toll on many, Alfredson said.

“It’s hard to see every day,” she said. “It’s hard to watch these people struggle and not be able to see their families, and their families not to be as involved in their care. We call families and do what we can, but it’s not the same as physically being with your loved one.

“... It takes a little bit of a mental toll, but seeing our dedicated team, I think they can all consider this (selection) a win for all of us. If we could take all of them with us, we would.”