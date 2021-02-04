WATCH NOW: Health care workers living a Super Bowl dream

In a sea of what will be Tampa Bay and Kansas City team colors for Sunday’s Super Bowl, it may be difficult to pick out anybody specific.
But if you look closely enough, you just might find two local women donning the Green and Gold of their favorite team.
While the clothing selection has yet to be finalized, what is certain is that Froedtert South speech pathologists Elisabeth Schalk and Hannah Alfredson will be in attendance at Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Fla., as guests of the National Football League.
The pair are among 7,500 health-care workers from across the nation chosen to attend the game as part of the league’s Health Care Worker Invitation, a tribute to those who have worked on the front lines during the now year-long COVID-19 pandemic.
For both, the selection — which started with a rather innocuous email Schalk sent to the league as part of a nomination process — was quite the pleasant surprise.
“(Schalk) called me on a Thursday night, and I cried,” Alfredson said. “I honestly couldn’t believe it. I think I was just in shock and some disbelief. It was just a really bizarre feeling. You just don’t believe it’s true. I had no idea she had written the NFL.”
During some time to reflect on her daily drives to work from South Milwaukee, Schalk — a Shoreland Lutheran graduate — said she decided to reach out to the league on a whim.
After some back-and-forth conversations with an intern in the league office, the offer for her and Alfredson to get to Tampa this weekend was born.
“I just sat down and felt like reflecting on the year, on COVID, on working in health care during COVID, on the Packers, on the protests in Kenosha,” Schalk said. “It’s just been a year. I have a long commute to work, so I have a lot of time to reflect. ... I just put it all down (on paper) and wrote it in one sitting.”
Schalk said she nominated Alfredson, a Tremper graduate and lifelong Kenosha resident, as a way to spotlight all her efforts during such a difficult time to work in health care.
“Many of us were furloughed for a couple months, and Hannah stepped up and picked up all the extra hours, the extra weekends,” Schalk said. “She’s been primarily working in the COVID ICU with the patients and families. ... My initial reaction (to being selected) was disbelief, but excitement for Hannah because she deserves something good to be praised for what she’s done.”
Group celebration
Both said spending time alongside all the fellow health-care workers who also will be in attendance will be a highlight.
The pandemic has affected everyone in some way, but they can certainly relate to what people in the same line of work have dealt with.
“I think it’s a good celebration,” Schalk said. “There are so many deserving people. Froedtert South has a great team of healthcare workers. ... I think it hopefully brings a little sunshine to them, too, that we’re representing all of them.”
Alfredson agreed.
“The people who we have told have been so supportive, encouraging and so excited for us,” she said. “We feel like we’re representing our whole team by getting to do this.”
The daily strain of dealing with the pandemic and caring for those patients affected by it has taken a toll on many, Alfredson said.
“It’s hard to see every day,” she said. “It’s hard to watch these people struggle and not be able to see their families, and their families not to be as involved in their care. We call families and do what we can, but it’s not the same as physically being with your loved one.
“... It takes a little bit of a mental toll, but seeing our dedicated team, I think they can all consider this (selection) a win for all of us. If we could take all of them with us, we would.”
Both had to prove they had received the COVID-19 vaccination at least 14 days before the Super Bowl, Schalk said, as part of the league’s effort to bring awareness to the vaccination’s importance in the hope of ending the pandemic.
Fandom not in doubt
With plenty of visual references to the Green Bay Packers surrounding both, it wasn’t tough to figure out which team both women support.
So, while the team narrowly missed its chance to play for the Super Bowl title this weekend, there’s no doubt a piece of the Packers will be with each in Tampa.
And so may be a No. 12 Aaron Rodgers jersey.
“Elisabeth is a bigger Packers fan than me, but we are both definitely Packers fans,” Alfredson said. “We were a little heartbroken over this last loss (in the NFC Championship Game). We’ll still be rooting for them in our hearts.”
Schalk said she normally disapproves of fans wearing jerseys of teams not involved in the game, but an exception may have to be made this time.
And she made no apologies for that.
“I personally think it’s annoying when people wear the jerseys of other teams that aren’t in it, but (Rodgers) will be the (league) MVP, so we’re supporting him,” Schalk said.
The two fly out Saturday morning and will return Monday, and both said the trip wouldn’t have been possible without their supervisors, namely Heather Miller, manager of audiology and speech language pathology services, and Dino Laurenzi, director of rehabilitation services.
“They worked really hard to get us to be able to be off work,” Alfredson said. “They adjusted staffing so we could have this opportunity. Once we told them about it, it was, ‘You’re going. We’ll figure it out.’ That was a really cool thing.”