WATCH NOW: Helping heroes a labor of love for two local veterans

Jewell, a native of Janesville and a retired United States Post Office employee, said he didn’t really know what to expect when he first enlisted in the Army.

“I was fresh out of high school, sheltered life, no clue about really anything that was going on,” he said. “I didn’t pay attention to the news or what was going on in the country or across the ocean in Vietnam. I didn’t really get that much into it. I was very happy to serve. I was very glad I had the opportunity.”

Tilidetzke, a Racine native who served in the 961st Engineers Unit, said his service was similar, but also different from Jewell’s.

“For me, it was a little tumultuous,” he said. “There were a lot of Vietnam protestors and stuff going on. Some of the training got pretty ugly with what we were expected to be prepared for. I didn’t share the same kind of experience as far as an active duty situation. I never left the country. It’s a little different perspective for me.

“I could have been called up, but I wasn’t. For me, it’s just not the same thing. But yes, I was proud to wear the uniform and did my service. It was some crazy times back in the late 60s, no question.”