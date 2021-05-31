WATCH NOW: Helping heroes a labor of love for two local veterans

What started as a simple phone call seeking help has turned into a passion for two Kenosha veterans.
And not even a global pandemic could slow them down.
For Stan Jewell and Jeff Tilidetzke, the weekly American Heroes Cafe get togethers at the two local Festival Foods locations, one on the north side in Somers and the other on the south side in Kenosha, have become a place to bond with their fellow military veterans while they enjoy a hot beverage and a sugary snack.
But it’s become much more than that, and on Memorial Day, the importance of those gatherings takes on even greater meaning — today and every day are about remembering those who have fallen.
“Memorial Day is more than just another day to cook a hamburger on the grill,” said Jewell, a 24-year Army veteran. “It’s flashbacking a lot, a flood of memories of friends I’ve lost through military service — through combat, through whatever reasons due to even now with (them) battling Agent Orange, all the veterans that are suffering through that.
“It will get emotional, and it’s not just the one day for me. I try to remember stuff every day of what I’ve been through, what other veterans have been through and try to just keep the memory alive.”
Tilidetzke, who served as a U.S. Army Reservist for six years, and like Jewell, was enlisted during the Vietnam War, said Memorial Day also has a special meaning to him.
“It’s definitely (about) remembrance,” he said. “I’ve had a pretty decent life, and I didn’t pay a high price for that. It’s important to not just cook a burger that day. It’s about going to a ceremony.
“I usually like to go to Union Grove (the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery in the Town of Dover) for their (Memorial Day) program. I’ve been there the last five or six years. They put on a real nice program and hit on all these high points about remembering the price that we paid for the freedoms that we seem to take for granted so often.”
It’s those freedoms that have struck an additional chord with Tilidetzke, he said.
“Every one of us seems to take our freedoms for granted on any given day,” Tilidetzke said. “The guys who were getting shot at and lost buddies will tell you that freedoms weren’t free. We paid with a lot of blood and treasure to make that happen.
“You name for me the place you would rather be (than the United State,” Tilidetzke continued. “You can complain about this problem or that problem, OK, where (what country) do you want me to send you?”
Finding a home
Both men said they had a phone call from Mary Domes, who has run the American Heroes Cafe on the south side in Kenosha, who asked if they would consider branching out to the Festival Foods location in Somers.
Neither felt ready to take on the venture alone, but when they learned they could join forces, the plans began to fall into place.
“I said, ‘Maybe you can find another person who is willing to share it,’” Tilidetzke said. “So Stan got a phone call, basically (saying) the same thing, and his response was, ‘I don’t really want to do it (alone).’ She said, ‘I have got just the right guy for you,’ and the rest is history.”
When the pandemic hit, the weekly meetings — held Wednesdays and Fridays beginning at 8 a.m. — were moved outdoors to the pavilion at the Kenosha Moose Lodge, 3003 30th Ave.
The group also met at the Moose Lodge on Friday for a Memorial Day observance. Looking ahead, the plan is to soon return indoors as the grips of COVID-19 finally begin to loosen and some “normalcy” returns, both men said.
And support for the Heroes Cafe, which currently has 15 meeting places across the state and the possibility for more down the road, has been enormous.
Before the pandemic, both said a regular attendance was between 35 and 45 area veterans, who don’t just come from Kenosha, but also arrive from Racine, Illinois and other locations.
Since the café moved outdoors, they said the attendees have typically reached near or more than 60, which is a combined attendance between both sites.
“It’s exhilarating,” Jewell said. “I enjoy every minute of it. We get a lot of support from Piasecki Funeral Home. They’ve been providing the cost for doughnuts until we get back into the store. They give us a store credit card to purchase whatever we need to run (the café) when we get back here.”
And it’s not just limited to coffee and doughnuts, either, as the baseball fans among the group have been taken care of through the efforts of the Kenosha Kingfish. Jewell said the summer baseball organization provided 100 tickets to hand out to the veterans who participate.
“It’s royal treatment to say the least,” Tilidetzke said.
Back in time
Jewell said his military service took him all over and in many different units, and always with his tuba by his side.
Playing in the military band while also being in active duty was just where Jewell wanted to be at that time in his life.
“I thought it was my patriotic duty to join,” he said. “I got to do exactly what I loved doing, which was playing my tuba. I did that for 24 years. When I was active duty, I was in Japan for three years, I was stationed in Berlin, Germany, while the wall was still up, so it was an occupied city. I did that for a year and a half.
“Between active duty and reserve time, I spent 24 years in the military and enjoyed pretty much every minute of it.”
Jewell, a native of Janesville and a retired United States Post Office employee, said he didn’t really know what to expect when he first enlisted in the Army.
“I was fresh out of high school, sheltered life, no clue about really anything that was going on,” he said. “I didn’t pay attention to the news or what was going on in the country or across the ocean in Vietnam. I didn’t really get that much into it. I was very happy to serve. I was very glad I had the opportunity.”
Tilidetzke, a Racine native who served in the 961st Engineers Unit, said his service was similar, but also different from Jewell’s.
“For me, it was a little tumultuous,” he said. “There were a lot of Vietnam protestors and stuff going on. Some of the training got pretty ugly with what we were expected to be prepared for. I didn’t share the same kind of experience as far as an active duty situation. I never left the country. It’s a little different perspective for me.
“I could have been called up, but I wasn’t. For me, it’s just not the same thing. But yes, I was proud to wear the uniform and did my service. It was some crazy times back in the late 60s, no question.”
Both men said their time in the military strengthened their work ethic and also helped them personally later in life when they raised children of their own.
“I got my work ethic from my dad,” Jewell said. “Being in the service just solidified that, gave me more structure, how to respect people.
Tilidetzke agreed.
“I would compliment my parents as well,” he said. “(They taught me), ‘You go to work, nobody hands you nothing.’ I don’t think my dad ever got in a bread or soup line in his life. We ate some pretty lean meals.”
Looking ahead
Both men said they’re excited to continue their work with the Heroes Café, especially with the impending return to the indoor locations.
“I’m very optimistic about what’s going to happen in the future,” Jewell said. “We’re not limited to Kenosha or Somers, either. We have people who come down from Racine. We have people who come up from Illinois.”
Tilidetzke, who retired after 33 years with the United Parcel Service, echoed those sentiments.
“It’s great,” he said. “I’m real hopeful that it continues.”
And judging by the continued overwhelming response, there are many brave veterans out there who hope for just the same.