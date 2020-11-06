WATCH NOW: High school football: WIAA playoff breakdown

The high school football regular season is complete, and as always players and coaches planned to stay up late Friday night into early Saturday morning to see their postseason fates.

But this season is much different than normal, as the WIAA was at work late Friday night cobbling together a playoff field for an abbreviated postseason in the most unusual of campaigns.

The number of teams playing football in the state this fall was reduced by about 30% since some opted out to play an alternate spring season. Additionally, the WIAA decided to limit the postseason to just two levels, with no State Tournament or "true" champions.

The WIAA initially planned to create a 224-team postseason field, the usual number, broken into seven divisions. Teams were to be placed into eight-team regional groupings, seeded one through eight by an automated process and further broken down into four-team pods, "regionally and competitively when possible," according the WIAA.

From there, teams will play to determine pod champions, then the season will simply end after two playoff weeks.

As of Friday afternoon, however, just 200 of the 250 teams playing fall football had opted into the playoff field, according to WisSports.net general manager and football editor Travis Wilson.

