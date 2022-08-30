WATCH NOW: Hiring dispatchers a challenge as agency seeks to fill vacancies

Hiring dispatchers currently can take as long as three months, a process that has, over the years, been streamlined as it used to take anywhere from six to eight months to bring new telecommunicators on board, said Josh Nielsen, director of the city-county Joint Services.

In the past, in-person skills tests limited the number of applicants to 10 at a time from a pool of about 150 to 200. Rooms and test proctors had to be scheduled in advance. Today, skills tests are taken online. However, the pool of applicants, until recently, had shrunk to about 40, according to Nielsen. Over the last few months. But Joint Services has been vigorous in its efforts to recruit potential talent with the current pool expanding to 115.

“Up until this last one (job pool), we were getting maybe 40 applicants, and out of the 40 applicants we’d be lucky to get a couple people,” Nielsen told the Executive Committee. In some cases, half the applicants did not even attempt to take the tests.

Then, there are the interviews and background checks.

“We do a background check on everybody. We, obviously check their criminal history. There’s some restrictions there, as far as, their criminal history,” he said. “There are the type of situations where … because of the systems we’re giving people access to, they have to have somewhat of a clean record.”

Once they’re hired they undergo classroom training for becoming an emergency telecommunicator, according to Nikki Beranis, Joint Services’ communications manager.

“It teaches the basics, the very, very basics of what this job is going to entail. Anything from radio communications to handling difficult callers,” said Beranis, who oversees training. “I do, myself, a stress management presentation so that they have an idea of what they’re going to deal with once they get on the job.”

The new hires then enter phases of training learning first how to take 911 calls, along with a course on emergency medical dispatching and then onto radio dispatch, typically starting with fire calls before going on to law enforcement.

Beranis said she is able to assess “pretty quickly” whether a dispatcher in training is cut out for the job based on their level of engagement.

“They’re taking a part in their own training. You can see when people are vested because they’re on their own accord … they’re going through their training manual. They’re reading the materials, they’re studying,” she said.