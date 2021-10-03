WATCH NOW: History Center exhibit honors photographer Al Fredrickson

If there was something happening — from a streaker on the UW-Parkside campus to a space shuttle launch — chances are, Al Fredrickson was there taking photos.
When he died in April at age 69, Fredrickson had amassed hundreds of photos from his long career behind a camera.
His childhood friend, Walt Ulbricht, knew these photos represented a valuable snapshot of the past five decades, and he contacted the Kenosha History Center about hosting an exhibit of Fredrickson’s photos.
The next step was “calling Bill Siel right away,” said Chris Allen, the History Center's executive director.
Siel — who worked as a Kenosha News photographer for more than 30 years — “would be looking through the same photojournalist lens as Fredrickson did,” Allen said. "He was perfect for this."
Siel, now an alderman after retiring from the newspaper, looked through some 200 photos before selecting about 50 for the show.
“This is my first stab at curating an exhibit,” he said while looking over the photos at the History Center. “I approached it like putting together a portfolio: You want to show his versatility. He shot news, sports, features and portraits. His personality really shows in his images of people, from politicians to the Jackson 5.”
Among the familiar faces in the photos are a young Michael Jackson; Brett Favre and Reggie White of the Green Bay Packers; “Twilight Zone” host Rod Serling; a young Charles Barkley; and politicians including presidents Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton.
“If something was happening in Southeastern Wisconsin, Al was there shooting it,” said Siel, who knew Fredrickson from seeing him at photo assignments.
Reaching for the stars
“Al started shooting photos in high school,” said Ron Fredrickson, looking at the exhibit of his son’s photos. “He worked for the newspaper in high school and college and then just kept doing it.”
Asked to pick a favorite image from the exhibit, Ron Fredrickson walked over to the space shuttle images.
“Al shot all the maiden flights of the space shuttles,” his dad said. “I always joked that he had space in his head.”
Al, he added, “would love this show. Photography fascinated him, and he got a lot of satisfaction from his profession.”
Working together
Al’s younger brother, Don Fredrickson, also visited the exhibit Tuesday afternoon.
“I like all his work,” Don said of his older brother.
Al Fredrickson trained both Don and their youngest brother, Dave, “to be his helper,” Don said. “I would be on the sideline of the Packers games when he was shooting the action, and I would help him out. It was fun but a very long day.”
When the Packers played in two Super Bowls, Al Fredrickson — who was a huge Favre fan — gave his credentials to Dave, who said “that was the most unselfish thing anyone had ever done for me. Al never did make it to a Super Bowl.”
‘Best of the best’
To compile photos for the show, Siel “looked at everything, and I tried to pick ‘the best of the best.’ These photos are all really good.”
When the History Center called, “I absolutely couldn’t say no to this. It was an honor. I wanted to do the best job I could for Al — and I like to think that after my passing, someone would do this for me, too.”
Several visitors to the exhibit, Siel said, “asked ‘Is there more?’ That’s a great question because it means they want to see more of Al’s work.”
Allen said visitors have been coming to the History Center to see Fredrickson’s photos since the show opened on July 30.
“We show his work, but we also tell the story of the man behind the photos,” he said. “They get to see what it’s like for a photojournalist — one day, he’s taking photos of school children and the next day, it’s Ronald Reagan.”
Siel added, “Al was from here and lived here and had such a long career of a national scope. This really is a treasure trove.”
Beyond the camera
When Fredrickson wasn’t shooting photos, he was working as a longshoreman back in the days when the Kenosha harbor was still a busy port.
Some of the photos in the exhibit show Fredrickson at work as a member of International Longshoreman's Association Local 1315.
“He always had a camera with him at work,” Siel said. “These docks photos really stand out. It’s a real value to the community to see these photos. It’s been a long time since this was a working port.”
Making it work
Putting the exhibit together “was a total team effort,” Allen said. “Some staff members from the Public Museum came over and helped us, too, because they have more expertise with these types of displays.”
The museum staff “really made this happen,” Siel said. “I really thank them for all their work on this. We had a tight deadline and, as you know, deadlines make the world go ‘round.”
Spoken like a true newspaper journalist. Al Fredrickson would, no doubt, agree.