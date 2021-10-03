WATCH NOW: History Center exhibit honors photographer Al Fredrickson

Al Fredrickson trained both Don and their youngest brother, Dave, “to be his helper,” Don said. “I would be on the sideline of the Packers games when he was shooting the action, and I would help him out. It was fun but a very long day.”

When the Packers played in two Super Bowls, Al Fredrickson — who was a huge Favre fan — gave his credentials to Dave, who said “that was the most unselfish thing anyone had ever done for me. Al never did make it to a Super Bowl.”

‘Best of the best’

To compile photos for the show, Siel “looked at everything, and I tried to pick ‘the best of the best.’ These photos are all really good.”

When the History Center called, “I absolutely couldn’t say no to this. It was an honor. I wanted to do the best job I could for Al — and I like to think that after my passing, someone would do this for me, too.”

Several visitors to the exhibit, Siel said, “asked ‘Is there more?’ That’s a great question because it means they want to see more of Al’s work.”

Allen said visitors have been coming to the History Center to see Fredrickson’s photos since the show opened on July 30.