What’s the best part about these long winter nights?

The early sunsets give us more time to enjoy the holiday lights!

Once again, residents throughout Kenosha County are chasing away the dark winter nights with an abundance of Christmas decorations.

Here’s a brief overview of this year’s hot spots for lights — but keep in mind this is only a tiny portion of the holiday lights that can be seen all over our area. There’s no way we could possibly cover all the lights displays, but we have fun trying:

North side (Harvey Elementary School area)

The 1700 block of 21st Avenue again features lots of lights. And we love the wooden “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” characters in the yard at 1747 20th Ave. Always fun to see Hermey and Yukon Cornelius.

It’s a green Christmas on 31st Street and 19th Avenue, with a bright green color scheme on a bright stretch of road. And the house at 30th Street and 18th Avenue has lights outlining the roof. Also on 30th Street, check out the giant lighted ornaments in the front yard just west of 19th Avenue.

Other hot spots in this area: 24th and 23rd streets, east of 22nd Avenue; the dead-end street of 20th Avenue north of 18th Street. Also in this area: head north on 20th Avenue at 19th Street, where you’ll find plenty of lights. And don’t miss the snowflake-themed front window on the corner of 18th Avenue and 21st Street.

On 18th Avenue, head north of 18th Street for more lighted houses and a Nativity scene nestled under a tree.

Make sure to drive by the Petretti Apartments on 18th Street, between 22nd and 30th avenues. The trees out front are lit up beautifully each year.

Near Washington Park

I always stop by 3920 18th Ave., which has a very colorful yard, filled with inflatables and nicely done lights. Head north from here on 18th Avenue for more lights. There’s one house filled with “joy,” marked by a colorful sign out front. A snowman casts a fun shadow at 3609 19th Ave.

Here’s a fun stop: The Whos of Whoville (in the form of wooden characters) are singing around a Christmas tree on the corner of 19th Avenue and 36th Street. But look out! The Grinch, and his dog Max, are lurking nearby.

Head around the block to 16th Avenue and 39th Street for more colorful yards and lots of inflatable characters.

If you take 35th Street east from 22nd Avenue, look for the tree in a gazebo at 17th Avenue and 35th Street. And the front yard at 18th Avenue and 35th Place is stuffed full of colorful inflatable characters.

Also on 22nd Avenue, head south toward Holy Rosary Catholic Church for a stretch of lights. Farther south on 22nd Avenue, you can’t miss the Uptown tree at Roosevelt Road.

North side (St. Peter Catholic Church area)

On 27th Street heading east from 30th Avenue, you’ll find a neighborhood that definitely is into outdoor decorating. (Good thing, too, since this is my old stomping grounds. It wouldn’t look right if my childhood neighborhood didn’t decorate, would it?)

The newer area of homes at 22nd Street east of 30th Avenue is also a good spot for lights viewing. Don’t miss the two houses at 22nd Street and 30th Avenue — and how could you miss them with all their lights? On 30th Avenue, go east on 34th Street for a nicely lit Nativity scene on the corner, and more lights here heading east.

Hunter’s Ridge area

In this subdivision, at Highway L (18th Street) and 30th Avenue, a must-see home can be found at the corner of 32nd Avenue and 17th Street, where impressive lighted sculptures have filled this yard for several years. Make sure to stop a few houses north of that home to see one of the city’s most elegant Nativity scenes, beautifully lit in the front yard.

On 30th Avenue, don’t miss the house at 16th Place, with lots of lights and reindeer.

Near UW-Parkside

Near the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, houses along 40th Avenue heading north from 15th Street are ready for the holidays, with 1324 40th Ave. shining brightly, as are the neighboring houses. The Weathersby family at 1416 40th Ave. lights up the neighborhood every year with various characters and lights coordinated to music. A highlight of the annual display is the mechanical elf workshop with animated figures.

On 39th Avenue between Highway E (12th Street) and 15th Street, you’ll find several nice light displays ... and keep heading south here to 18th Street for more lights.

Somers

Drive around the area between 41st and 47th avenues (north of Highway L) for lots of lights. Also in this area, pull into the cul-de-sac at 15th Street and 45th Avenue to see a really cute wooden Nativity scene, next to a house decorated with beautiful white lights.

Plenty of homes in Maple Ridge Estates, at 100th Avenue just south of Highway E (12th Street) are decorated. For more lights, drive through the homes in the Hawthorn Creek subdivision, at 65th Avenue and Highway E. Also on Highway E, turn into 45th Avenue, heading south, for some impressive lighting displays. (Make sure you drive all the way to the cul-de-sac for a very bright yard.)

And you can’t miss the lighted Nativity on Highway L — best seen looking east from Green Bay Road.

Near the lake

Don’t miss the city of Kenosha’s official tree, on the west side of the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., in HarborPark, along with other brightly lit trees.

The old Manor House, at 6536 Third Ave., is dressed for the holidays, along with several nicely lit houses in this area. Farther south on Third Avenue, you’ll find elegant white lights and and a very bright lighted sleigh in a front yard.

There’s a wooden Santa Claus on the corner of Second Avenue and 71st Street, adding a retro vibe to the area, and a tree of lights at the corner of 73rd Street and Second Avenue.

On Fifth Avenue, head south from 75th Street for lots of lights.

On 10th Avenue, head north from 80th Street for lots of lights on this festive street. Look for a Bumble and a tree with swirling lights in a front yard.

And “Joy” lights up a front yard across from Southport Park, on Second Avenue, south of 75th Street.

Christmas Lane

The area around Christmas Lane — in the 6000-6200 blocks of 68th and 69th streets and the surrounding area — once again features its annual holiday light show.

If you cruise Christmas Lane, check out the nearby streets, too, which also contain several — in fact, sometimes more — lavishly decorated homes.

On Christmas Lane itself, at 60th Avenue and 68th Street, say hi to the Grinch in a sleigh at 6122 68th St. There’s a reindeer family at 6128 68th St. and a forest of trees-of-lights at 6134 68th St. There’s a nice lighted Nativity out front at 6129 68th St. (Note: Christmas Lane is again collecting non-perishable food items for the Shalom Center. Look for the drop-off site outside 6129 68th St.)

On the Christmas Lane cul-de-sac is a tunnel of lights that’s perfect for selfies.

New this year: Look for a pop-up cookie stand on the weekends, spreading joy in a delicious shape.

When you’re leaving Christmas Lane, head east on 68th Street because this next block is about 90 percent decorated.

A Christmas Cul-de-Sac

The neighbors living on the cul-de-sac across from Tower Line Park, 6651 57th Ave., just a few blocks from Christmas Lane, decided to light up their street, too. They’re calling it the Christmas Cul-de-Sac, which starts at 5704 66th Place.

South side subdivisions

Check out homes in the Golden Meadows Subdivison, at 65th Street and 88th Avenue heading west, and the Rolling Meadows Subdivision on 65th Street, east off of 88th Avenue, for lots of lights.

Want still more lights? Go into the Prairie Ridge Estates Subdivision east on 82nd Street off of 104th Avenue.

From here, head south on Cooper Road (52nd Avenue) and you’ll see a house covered in lights on your way to the River Oaks Subdivision off Wilmot Road (Highway C) and 107th Avenue. Take a drive around the private lake for some nice lights.

More south side

Once again, the folks at 7951 33rd Ave. are lighting up the whole area, with the yard, driveway and house lined with different decorations. They do a great job each yard of making everything look like it belongs together.

During the several years I’ve been on the “Christmas lights beat” for the paper, I’ve received more calls about this house than any other. Lights must be contagious; the whole street here gets into the fun.

On 80th Street, head north on 28th Avenue, 25th Avenue and 25th Court for lots of lights. Look for the inflatable Santa and his sleigh on the corner of 80th Street and 25th Court, while across the street, Santa rides in a helicopter.

At 78th Street and 33rd Avenue, you’ll find a green dragon. On 79th Street at 25th Avenue, you’ll find “Joy” in the front yard. There’s also a brightly lit yard at 7938 34th Ave.

More lights can be found at the corner of 85th Street and 20th Avenue, and on 22nd Avenue between 80th and 85th streets. On 80th Street, head south on 47th Court for lots of lights. On 85th Street, look for lots of lights east of 47th Avenue.

The lights are shining bright again on 80th Street and 46th Avenue, across the street from Lance Middle School.

White Caps

This western Kenosha County subdivision used to be a hot spot for looking at lights.

While it’s a bit darker in White Caps this year than in holidays past, it’s worth a visit.

To start your White Caps tour, enter the subdivision at 94th Avenue off 75th Street. Take the first right, on 74th Place, and head into the cul-de-sac to see BB-8 and Yoda from the “Star Wars” films.

You’ll find a holiday house worthy of Clark Griswold in “Christmas Vacation” on the cul-de-sac at 64th Street and 103rd Avenue. The house and yard are outlined in lights, and all the windows are also lighted. They do a wonderful job every year.

Also in White Caps this year, a collection of those hard plastic blow molds lights up the yard at 9406 70th St. Head south of here to the corner to see a Nativity scene populated with wooden Peanuts characters.

There’s also a snowman family in the yard at 9225 73rd St. while, next door, a guardian angel looks out over the street.

From White Caps, head west into the Horizons (and River Crossing) subdivisions west of 104th Avenue for more lights — especially at 64th Street and 107th Avenue and near the light-and-music house at 6834 106th Ave.

Wow. At 6414 111th Ave., I saw the biggest reindeer I’ve ever seen in all my years as a Christmas lights road warrior. This reindeer towers over the brightly lit front yard. (We suspect that deer may be abusing reindeer growth hormone.)

Still need more lights? Then just keep driving around until you run out of gas or you head home for some cookies and hot chocolate. Merry Christmas!