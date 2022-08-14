WATCH NOW: Holy Rosary Catholic Church Festival draws thousands over the weekend

Thousands descended upon the grounds of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii Parish over the weekend for its annual festival.

The event, first established in 1937 and held at 2224 45th St., included live music, a wildly popular meat raffle, food vendors, a cash raffle and plenty of children’s games. A spaghetti dinner was served Sunday.

Festival Chairman Ron Caronti said organizers and volunteers try to “carry on the tradition of the homemade food.”

“We’re known for our food and fried dough, and the prizes and games,” Caronti said, adding this is the church’s largest fundraiser.

Among the multitude of food offerings were Italian beef sandwiches, empanadas, homemade meatballs, cheese curds and fried green beans.

Liz McHalffey volunteers every year. She helped prepare more than 500 pounds of sliced and seasoned beef for sandwiches.

“The meatballs are fresh, the hot beef is fresh, the bread is from Paielli’s,” she said. “We’ll probably sell out before the festival ends.”

McHalffey, a longtime church member, said she’s happy to volunteer her time.

“I grew up in this parish. I went to this school. My kids went to this school,” she said. “We have a lot of fun making the food and everybody is having a good time here.”

Longtime parish member and Kenosha County Board Chairman Gabe Nudo joined the crowd on Saturday.

“I come pretty much every year, and this year is going great,” he said. “I like to see the people pretty happy and everybody getting along. It’s great.”

City Ald. Rocco LaMacchia helped lead the meat raffle on Saturday, something he does every year.

“I love it,” he said. “People love the raffle.”