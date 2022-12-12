When Rose Marie “Cookie” Del Conte arrived at All Saints Catholic School gymnasium she was expecting a nice party to celebrate her retirement as Holy Rosary Parish’s organist for 75 years.

Inside the school gym, more than 300 people gathered Sunday afternoon, buzzing with excitement as the 89-year-old guest of honor entered and was led to a seat in front where she could see a large sign that sparkled with bejeweled brilliance declaring “Congratulations, Cookie! 75th Diamond Jubilee.”

Another table was stacked with all manner of Italian appetizers from farfalle and rotini with marinated vegetables to cucumber crostinis, sliced sausage, fried pizza dough with marinara dip, a deli tray with salami and cheeses, assorted crackers and chocolate turtles.

On another was an array of cookies from biscotti to chocolate chips and fruit-filled, and several homemade Christmas varieties.

“I wasn’t expecting this,” said Del Conte, whose emotions ran the gamut, from hilarious laughter to tears of bittersweet recollection. “It’s just so overwhelming.”

Serenaded with Sinatra songs

If that wasn’t already enough, members of the church choir serenaded her with Frank Sinatra classics including “New York, New York,” “My Way” and “My Kind of Town.”

Tom Karnes, Del Conte’s son-in-law, served as emcee for the event where he joked it wasn’t often he could roast, er, toast his mother-in-law, while pretending to tear up his script.

“Let’s just think about this. Diamond jubilee. 75 years. I would say 70 percent of the people in here haven’t been on the earth that long,” he said. “And here we are toasting my mother-in-law for 75 years of being part of Holy Rosary and this institution and all the wonderful beautiful things she has done.”

For nearly eight decades, Rose Marie Del Conte has brought music to the congregation through weddings, funerals, Sunday Masses, Christmas parades and pageants.

Seventy-five years ago, said Karnes, the U.S. had entered the Cold War with the (now former) Soviet Union, President Truman began devising the Marshall Plan for recovery aid to Europe following World War II, and the so-called Roswell (N.M.) Incident gave rise to the belief in UFOs and aliens.

The average home could be purchased for $6,700, while the average wage was $2,850 annually. Gasoline was 15 cents a gallon.

Jackie Robinson took the field for the then-Brooklyn Dodgers breaking the color barrier, widely recognized as the first Black player in Major League Baseball’s modern era.

Called out of class to play

Cookie Ritacca, as she was known then, just 14 years of age, was called out of her seventh grade class at Washington Junior High School (now middle school), to play the organ professionally at Holy Rosary. It would be the first of many times.

The Rev. Joseph Lappe, Holy Rosary pastor, read and presented proclamations from Milwaukee Archdiocese Archbishop Jerome Listecki and Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the archbishop of New York formerly of Milwaukee, to Del Conte, recognizing her many years of service. Lappe called her accomplishments “historic.”

“What great blessing God has given you,” Lappe said, who also offered a blessing for her longevity of service.

At one point, for a short time, Del Conte performed in a bar, Karnes reminded her. She was accompanied by a guitarist whose name now escapes her.

“Two weeks,” she shouted back at Karnes, referring to the very brief bar gig.

Bill Althaus, Piasecki-Althaus funeral home director, who has known Rose Marie for 41 years, said that, if he had to die, he’d want to do so before she retired.

“A funeral at Holy Rosary is not the same unless Cookie hits those first notes,” he said. Althaus playfully chided her for her not so punctual moments, but praised her for how she cared for her husband Jimmy, as he was affectionately known, before his death in 2014. Althaus called her a “saint” on earth.

Gig with the Rolling Stones?

And with yet another tongue-in-cheek quip, Althaus said he received a call from Mick Jagger who was in need of a keyboardist to step in for keyboardist Chuck Leavall who was “ill.”

“For those of you who didn’t know, Cookie’s not retiring,” he said drawing laughter from the audience. “And, she’ll be joining the Rolling Stones on their tour next year.”

Her longtime friend Mary Lou Potenziani remembered singing during holidays while Del Conte played the piano. She even took lessons from her. Del Conte played for her wedding and her daughters weddings and countless others.

Whenever the church would need an organist, she said, the priest would call on Del Conte to play and take her right out of class for the day.

“I don’t think that would ever happen in this day and age,” she said.

While the two had many occasions to employ their musical talents, one of the best memories Potenziani said she had with Del Conte was traveling to Rome where they performed at St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican.

“So many wonderful memories. Cookie; on behalf of Holy Rosary Choir and myself, thanks for the memories,” she said.

The “signature” saying

Her granddaughter Joya Santarelli, Miss Wisconsin 2000, thanked the many who came out to honor “my beautiful grandma, Cookie, and to tell her, to look her in the eye and tell her how much she means to all of you.

Santarelli also spoke on behalf of Del Conte who had expressed to her she enjoyed all of her years at Holy Rosary.

She called to mind Del Conte’s “signature” saying which those who know her best can readily identify.

“The good Lord has blessed me with decent health and has allowed me to accomplish so much,” said Santarelli in the words of her grandmother. “And, these are in Cookie’s words, `It’s time for me to retire. I am ready. I am ready.’”

Following the program, Del Conte said she would still be available when they needed an organist in a pinch.

“I’ll come in whenever they need me,” said Del Conte, who will turn 90 in March. “It’s hard after doing it so many years. It’s hard to just leave it completely.”

