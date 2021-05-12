WATCH NOW: Home and Community Education group gaining momentum in Kenosha County

WILMOT – The Kenosha County Association for Home and Community Education group has remained active during the COVID-19 pandemic and is seeing an increase in new membership.
Member Donna Zarovy, who is also the president of the state organization, said six new members have joined since the beginning of the year.
“That’s a 10 percent increase,” Zarovy said. “Interest seems to be picking up again.”
Some of the members who met at Peace Lutheran Church Wednesday night said the group could not be more relevant than when so many people have found themselves spending more time at home.
“My hope is to bring the community together and connect people so they can get to know and learn from each other,” county president Jerin Moore, said. “I think it’s time to rekindle our roots.
Kenosha County HCE clubs meet regularly to share interests and help members learn new skills. Members met Wednesday, for example, to present cultural art exhibits for judging and hear a presentation from Jill Gillmore, founder of Marleigh’s Ministry, about the non-profit that specializes in helping families meet the needs of premature babies.
“We reach out to the public with educational programs like this one tonight,” said Priscilla Kopczynski, HCE vice-president.
Kenosha County HCE members also participate in the Wisconsin Bookworms program, through which volunteers read books to preschool-aged children, who get to keep a copy of the book.
Upcoming events in 2021 include: a Garden Walk on June 18; an Annual Picnic on Aug. 11; a braided blanket service project Sept. 14 with blankets to be donated to area shelters; the annual Fall Focus luncheon in October; a presentation on the US Coast Guard on Nov. 10 by speaker Keith Kopczynski; and the annual Cookie sale on Dec. 3.
Scholarships
At the recent spring luncheon, the group awarded two $1,000 scholarships to Kazimira Beth and Emily Merten, granddaughters of members Sandy Beth and Dorothy Merten.
Kazimira Beth of Eagle, Wis., is the daughter of Becky Beth and Doug Beth, and will attend St. Norbert College pursuing a career in the medical field. She cited in her application that this career decision was "strongly inspired by my grandmother, who spent her entire career as an RN and emergency medical technician"."
Emily Merten of Appleton is the daughter of Matthew and Debbie Merten. She will attend the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh to study criminal justice. Her application objectives stated that her "utmost goal is to become a prosecution attorney."
The group also recognized nine women who have each given more than 50 years of service to the community through HCE. The honorees are Rita Larson, Lynn Novy, Rosella Wilson, Lois Stanton Van Dahm, Dorothy Merten, Loretta Genovese, Julie Pringle, Joyce Myers and Edna Krueger.
History
HCE, an arm of the University of Wisconsin Extension, has a history that can be traced back to World War I when emergency home demonstration agents began work to teach the use of wheat, sugar and meat substitutes. By 1932, 690 Home Demonstration Clubs had been formed in 43 counties.
The name was changed in 1969 to Wisconsin Extension Homemakers Council and again in 1993 to the Wisconsin Association for Family and Community Education. The Kenosha County organization was formed in 1951 and currently has six clubs located throughout the county.
The goals of the clubs, open to men and women, are:
• To provide continuing education for members and others on issues that will strengthen families and communities.
• To develop and improve leadership skills of members.
• To build coalitions with other organizations and agencies having similar objectives and concerns as WAHCE, Inc.
• To promote friendships and understanding with all people of the world.
For more information about Kenosha County HCE, visit wahceinc.org/kenosha-county-hce/