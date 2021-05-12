WATCH NOW: Home and Community Education group gaining momentum in Kenosha County

WILMOT – The Kenosha County Association for Home and Community Education group has remained active during the COVID-19 pandemic and is seeing an increase in new membership.

Member Donna Zarovy, who is also the president of the state organization, said six new members have joined since the beginning of the year.

“That’s a 10 percent increase,” Zarovy said. “Interest seems to be picking up again.”

Some of the members who met at Peace Lutheran Church Wednesday night said the group could not be more relevant than when so many people have found themselves spending more time at home.

“My hope is to bring the community together and connect people so they can get to know and learn from each other,” county president Jerin Moore, said. “I think it’s time to rekindle our roots.

Kenosha County HCE clubs meet regularly to share interests and help members learn new skills. Members met Wednesday, for example, to present cultural art exhibits for judging and hear a presentation from Jill Gillmore, founder of Marleigh’s Ministry, about the non-profit that specializes in helping families meet the needs of premature babies.