WATCH NOW: Homecoming swap meet brings sellers from all over country

Phil Hemken, of Pleasant Prairie, left, looks over his display of AMC service manuals during the AMC swap meet at Kennedy Park on Friday. Hemken kept the service manuals from the private collection of his father's now-closed AMC museum which was located in Williams, Iowa.
Bob Wunrow, center, of the American Motors Club, places antennas for sale during the AMC swap meet at Kennedy Park on Friday.
Visitors and vendors check out the wares during the AMC swap meet at Kennedy Park on Friday.
Collectors of American Motors cars wandered tents displaying car parts and other AMC memorabilia in Kennedy Park Friday morning as the 2022 Homecoming Car Show swap meet got underway. It continues Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The first since 2017 after a delay forced by the pandemic, long-time attendees were more than happy to see it return this summer.
Roger Gladson, of Waukesha, brought his 1974 Gremlin that was re-bodied in 1977 to sell at the swap meet. Gladson said he attends the show every year they have it.
“I’ve been doing this since I was a teenager,” Gladson said. “I fell in love with AMC cars up at Elkhart Lake as a kid.”
Many sellers at the meet had a similar story. A lot of attendees attributed their interest and love for the cars to working for AMC decades ago, growing up around AMC cars or both.
Eric Wolfe, of Ohio, had a 1963 Rambler Classic when he was in high school. This year is his sixth selling at the Kenosha Homecoming Car Show.
“I hated waiting a couple extra years, but hopefully it’ll be worth it,” Wolfe said. “Since high school (I’ve acquired) a lot of parts. All my cars are finally built, and my kids aren’t into the die cast or the memorabilia, so that’s why I’m selling.”
Wolfe said he enjoys the camaraderie he experiences at the car show and swap meets. He’s made multiple friendships attending AMC car shows over the years.
“Everybody’s pleasant,” Wolfe said. “I see people from other states that I see at other shows.”
Tom Guarr, an owner of 18 AMC cars, drove to Kenosha from Holland, Mich., and has attended the car show many years, including being in the 2022 parade. This is the first year he has sold at the swap meet.
“I am to the point where I’ve got more projects than life left and so there’s things I’m just never gonna get to,” Guarr said.
Guarr said he took an interest in AMC cars decades ago because they were something different from other cars available at the time. He bought a Rebel Machine when he was 16, which he still owns today.
“Back when I started buying them, nobody wanted them,” Guarr said. “I just love the look. I love the interchangeability of a lot of the parts. You just get hooked.”
AMC cars are a big part of Barb and Michael Vaughn, of Avon, Ind. They attend multiple AMC shows per year, and Barb sells handmade, AMC-themed scarves, blankets and more. She gets a lot of ideas for her crafts from other attendees at car shows, she said.
“I’m going to be 80 next year and, back in 1967, we bought our first Rebel and it was a SSD Rebel Machine,” Barb said. “It’s just a family thing that we started, because that was the best that they could finance for us back in ‘67 and it snowballed into this. So once a year we go up here.”
Barb said she uses her hobby of knitting and crafting to help pay for expenses for her daughter, who is disabled. Her daughter comes along with them to the car shows, and Barb said her daughter has had a great time at Kenosha’s event.
With sunny skies, warm temperatures and a view of the lake, Gladson said it was a great setting Friday for the first Homecoming Car Show swap meet in five years.
“This shows you that the AMC sport has not died. Yeah. They might have closed everything down, but everything’s still here,” Gladson said.
Bill Cressman, of Kitchener, Canada, holds a large, stuffed “Gizmo” from the movice “Gremlins” as he exits the passenger seat of his wife’s Gremlin during a AMC Gremlin car show at Jeffrey Elementary School on Thursday.
The Gremlin event at Jeffrey Elementary drew dozens of Gremlins from around the country and beyond its borders Thursday afternoon. Gremlins with license plates from all over North America were part of the event, which is part of the 2022 AMC Homecoming Car Show.
IN PHOTOS: 2022 AMC Homecoming Week events and shows in Kenosha
The largest AMC show in the world is back in Kenosha this week after an extended time away due to the pandemic.
Hundreds of vehicles and collectors are descending on the city for the 2022 Kenosha Homecoming Car Show.
Automobile manufacturing took place in Kenosha for more than 100 years, ending full production when Chrysler shuttered its lakefront plant Dec. 21, 1988. Engines were still produced here until the engine plant closed in 2010, putting the last 500 out of work and ending the final vestiges of automaking in Kenosha.
Bill Cressman, of Kitchener, Canada, holds a large, stuffed “Gizmo” from the movice “Gremlins” as he exits the passenger seat of his wife’s Gremlin during a AMC Gremlin car show at Jeffrey Elementary School on Thursday.
Bill Cressman, of Kitchener, Canada, places a small “Gizmo” in his wire’s Gremlin during an AMC Gremlin event at Jeffrey Elementary School on Thursday, July 28, 2022.
The Gremlin event at Jeffrey Elementary drew dozens of Gremlins from around the country and beyond its borders Thursday afternoon. Gremlins with license plates from all over North America were part of the event, which is part of the 2022 AMC Homecoming Car Show.
Jeff McKee, of Marion County, Ind., right, looks at the engine of Don Rayburn’s racing Gremlin during the AMC Gremlin event at Jeffrey Elementary School on Thursday, July 28, 2022.
Gremlins are parked in Jeffrey Elementary School’s parking lot for an AMC Gremlin show at Jeffrey Elementary School on Thursday, July 28, 2022.
A large, stuffed “Gizmo,” sits in a driver seat of a Gremlin during an AMC Gremlin event at Jeffrey Elementary School on Thursday, July 28, 2022.
Visitors check out classic AMC cars during the opening event for the AMC Kenosha Homecoming Car Show at Ruffolo's Special Pizza 2 on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
Lee and Nick Mele, of Kenosha, check out classic AMC cars during the opening event for the AMC Kenosha Homecoming Car Show at Ruffolo's Special Pizza 2 on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
Visitors check out classic AMC cars during the opening event for the AMC Kenosha Homecoming Car Show at Ruffolo's Special Pizza 2 on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
Classic AMC cars pull into the parking lot during the opening event for the AMC Kenosha Homecoming Car Show at Ruffolo's Special Pizza 2 on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
T-shirts were for sale during the opening event for the AMC Kenosha Homecoming Car Show at Ruffolo's Special Pizza 2 on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
Classic AMC cars pull into the parking lot during the opening event for the AMC Kenosha Homecoming Car Show at Ruffolo's Special Pizza 2 on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
