WATCH NOW: Honor Plaza at the Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park dedicated to those who served

RANDALL — More than 100 veterans, community members and military dignitaries took park Tuesday in the first of what will be generations of ceremonies in the dedication of the Honor Plaza at Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park in Randall.

“This memorial is meant to be a living memorial, one that people from Kenosha and all around our country will come to reflect, to learn, to express their gratitude and to remember our veterans,” keynote speaker Vice-Admiral Dirk Debbink (ret.) said.

Debbink painted a picture of retired veterans strolling, hand-in-hand with their children, at the new Honor Plaza and flag walk at the park, 36290 Bassett Road. The walk features flags from each of the branches of military.

“I hope for many years to come, you will bring friends here,” guest speaker Army Master Sgt. Robert Livingston (ret.) of Twin Lakes said. “Our post, post 544, has participated in doing final gravesite ceremonies for 68 veterans. I wish they could have seen this park and seen the dedication.”

Following the ceremony, several attendees reminisced about late loved ones who they wish could have lived to see the opening of this new ceremonial space, dedicated to honoring those who’ve served.