WATCH NOW: Hospice Alliance hosts Ring and Remember event to honor lost loved ones

Thursday evening, the gentle tinkling of some 70 bells could be heard throughout Founders Hall at the Kemper Center.

Each of the bells was the voice of a friend or family member recalling a lost loved one.

The ringing of bells was part of Ring and Remember, an annual service of remembrance hosted by Hospice Alliance for families it has served.

Nearly 100 friends and family attended the 9th annual event. Those who signed up for the event received a bell with the name of their loved one attached to it. Drop-in guests were also given bells for their loved ones. Attendees also received a copy of “The Meaning of the Bell..”

Rita Hagen, Hospice Alliance executive director, and Chaplain Charlie Hansen thanked military veterans present and absent for their service, as it coincided with Veterans Day.

Meaning of the bell

Hospice Alliance Chaplain Marge Puntarec read Harkins’ poem on the bell with his suggestion that those who are grieving ring their bells to both remember and move through their grief journey.

“The hardest part of grief is remembering those who are gone,” Puntarec said. “Grief is shared. The risk of love is loss and the price of loss is grief. But it is love that carries on.”

“We want to turn away and not talk about our grief but when we do we’re honoring our grief,” noted Jenny Sytkowski, Hospice Alliance bereavement coordinator.

The program included remarks by Hansen on coping with grief during the holidays.

“We may want to shut down from Nov. 24 through Jan. 2 but remember two things: the anticipation of the holidays may be worse (than the pain), and, you are stronger than you thought.”

The message, said Hansen, is “it’s OK not to be strong. Grief is real. Your loved one would want you to embrace the good moments.”

40 Years of Caring

Ring and Remember was part of 40 Years of Caring marking the 40th anniversary of Hospice Alliance this year. November is also National Hospice and Palliative Care Month.

The hour-long program included musical interludes by vocalist Sandy Wade accompanied by Janet Germinaro on keyboards and was followed by refreshments.

Adorning the walls of the space were memory quilts made of squares decorated by family and friends of those served by Hospice Alliance over the years.

“Ring and Remember is a wonderful service because it gives families the opportunity to acknowledge the loss of that loved one,” Hagen said. “The bell and the poem are things that will help them on that journey.”

