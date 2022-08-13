WATCH NOW: How sweet it is! Crowds turn out for Jerry Smith Farm's 12th annual Sweet Corn Festival

Whether you went to see animals, vendors, spend some time outdoors or just to tickle your taste buds with some fresh corn on the cob, crowds turned out Saturday for the 12th annual Sweet Corn Festival.

Jerry Smith Produce and Pumpkin Farm, 7150 18th St., is hosting the free event, which continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Andy and Gina Wiseman, of Indiana, came to the Kenosha area this weekend to visit their son and grandchildren, who accompanied them at the festival Saturday. Originally from Winthrop Harbor, Ill., Gina said they used to bring their own kids to Jerry Smith Farm around 30 years ago.

“It was much smaller then,” Gina Wiseman said.

Co-owner Joe Smith said he sees multiple generations come back to the festival and the farm every year. People who visited the farm when they were children now bring their own kids and grandchildren.

“The best part is seeing grandparents bringing their grandbabies,” Smith said.

Nine artisan vendors set up booths and tents at the festival Saturday, along with four food trucks, in addition to produce and other goods straight from the farm, and two musicians.

Sarah Indlecoffer used to come up to the farm as a child, but she made the drive from Gurnee, Ill., this year as a vendor for the first time. Sarah and her mother, Kellie Indlecoffer, set up a booth for Sarah’s jewelry business, Rooted.

“We love coming here, obviously, for the pumpkins,” Sarah Indlecoffer said.

The Sweet Corn Festival is the second event she's has attended as a vendor selling her jewelry, she said.

“It’s fun to be a part of something,” Kellie Indlecoffer said.

Nearby at the featured corn tent, farm employees prepared and sold freshly-picked corn, with options for corn in a cup or on the cob, street style or plain. Noah Kraus, who has worked with the farm occasionally for about six years, said he likes meeting new people when he works the festival.

“We get a lot of interesting people out here, and a lot of interesting venues too,” Kraus said. “You got the deep fried (food), the horses, the goats ... they have a lot of stuff for people to do. So it's fun to be out here, just talking to people.”

Wagner, an employee of the farm for about nine years, said he likes being able to work with and serve good people at the festival.

“There’s just good people (here) all around,” Wagner said.

Michele Love, who recently moved to Kenosha and is originally from South Africa, said she didn’t know there was a festival today until she got to the farm.

“I came for the vegetables, so this was a nice surprise,” she said.

Love said she enjoyed getting to meet and feed the animals, which she hadn’t had an opportunity to do since she was a child.

“It’s nice to know that it’s not just for kids,” Love said.

Suzanne Warwick, who came to Kenosha to visit friends, said they found out about the Sweet Corn Festival and thought it would be a good family-friendly activity. Her children, ages 3 and 5, were having fun feeding and interacting with the sheep.

Ponies were also featured at the festival, brought by New Beginnings Ranch of Caledonia. Ranch employee Ashley Hubrick said they bring the rescued ponies to many festivals and fairs to give rides to kids and let people meet and pet them.

“I always tell parents, I feel like kids remember experiences more than they do carnival rides or games or stuff like that,” Hubrick said.

The four ponies at the festival Saturday were available for small children to ride on in a circle inside of a pen, and are typically a big attraction at the festivals they attend, Hubrick said.

The family-friendly Sweet Corn Festival and the farm itself is the “best kept secret east of the I,” co-owner Amy Smith said.

“It’s all about family,” she said. “And it’s all about welcoming (new people).”