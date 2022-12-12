A local church celebrated the Christmas season telling the story of the Nativity in a unique way Sunday night.

With three live performances, members of Kenosha Bible Church reenacted the birth of Jesus Christ as described in the Scriptures to large, appreciative audiences in the dark of night on their newly built outdoor stage. The event was free and open to the public.

While chilly and temperatures in the 30s, there was little wind and the audience, individuals and families alike from different denominations huddled together on straw-bale seating, some sipping hot cocoa, while on the church grounds at 5405 67th St.

The young shepherds had real sheep they tended, albeit corralled. The occasional baa-ing could be heard intermittently and one even interrupted the Rev. Bill Culbertson, the church’s senior pastor.

“But we welcome you here,” said Culbertson, directing visitors to the refreshments before the sheep spoke up during the last performance of the night. “Yep, thank you. I’ll take that as an `amen’.”

While the first two reenactments drew larger crowds, many standing several rows deep beyond the straw bale seating, the last brought together an audience seated comfortably to connect with the Christmastime story and its journey of the shepherds, the Wise Men bearing gifts and ultimately Joseph and the Virgin Mary who would give birth to Jesus Christ.

Hannah Hall, had family members in the cast and has attend the church the last 13 years. Her daughter performed as a dancer dancers and her husband, a Wise Man.

“This is the first (live Nativity) KBC has ever done,” she said before the performance. “We just built our outdoor stage this last summer and we do outdoor services, sometimes, during the summer. We wanted a permanent structure out here.”

For Anita and Mariano Rosales of Kenosha, the live Nativity was a first for the couple, as well. The Rosaleses, who live across from the street from the church, said they had to check out.

“We don’t come to the church here – we go to St. Mark’s,” said Anita. “We live right across the street and we saw this.”

“We had to come,” said Mariano. “We just had to come and see it.”

For many, the live reenactment of the Nativity was a new way to experience the spirit of Christmas. And, perhaps, has even given birth to a new community tradition.

IN PHOTOS: Live Nativity reenactment draws hundreds to grounds of Kenosha Bible Church Sunday night LIVE NATIVITY LIVE NATIVITY LIVE NATIVITY LIVE NATIVITY LIVE NATIVITY LIVE NATIVITY LIVE NATIVITY LIVE NATIVITY LIVE NATIVITY