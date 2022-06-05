WATCH NOW: Hundreds graduate from Kenosha's largest high school

Hundreds of Kenosha teenagers donning purple robes graduated from one of the largest public schools in the state over the weekend.

Indian Trail High School & Academy, 6800 60th St., held its commencement ceremony for the Class of 2022 in the field house Saturday evening. The ceremony included students from the high school and its business, communications, medical sciences and military academies.

Indian Trail Academy & High School is the city's largest school. Two hundred and forty-five students graduated from the comprehensive high school. Sixty-one graduated from the medical sciences academy, 41 from the communications academy, 21 from the business academy and 19 from the military academy.

The evening began with the processional followed by a presentation of colors from the military academy. The school's choir performed the National Anthem and "The Road Home," the song traditionally performed at the school's commencement ceremonies.

Taylor Wilmot, of the high school, offered a commencement message to the crowd of thousands.

Wilmot said her Class of 2022 never stopped striving for greatness.

'Resilient groups'

"Us not knowing what's next or where we might end up has not stopped us from being one of the most brilliant and resilient groups of students to walk the halls here at Indian Trail High School and Academy," Wilmot said.

"Despite not knowing how we would perform on that exam, we studied relentlessly. Despite not knowing whether we would win that game or rock that audition, we performed and competed our hardest. And even despite not knowing when we would return to school in person, we remained flexible and never stopped striving for greatness."

Wilmot also highlighted the school staff and thanked them for their efforts over the last four years.

"Being here today would not be possible without those who make Indian Trail High School & Academy excellent," Wilmot said. "To the staff, thank you for working tirelessly rain or shine to make a vision a reality, for coordinating our lives and events and making us students a top priority. We thank you."

She said the teachers and faculty gave "their all each and every day" to provide a "tremendous education."

Justus Wilhoit, of the communications academy, offered a commencement message on behalf of the academies. He thanked faculty, family and friends.

"We made it," Wilhoit said. "You are well on your way to living the life you have always wanted. And as people we have hopes and desires to use our passion and create our own beautiful fire. Continue to build onto the beautiful fire and don't ever let it burn out."

