WATCH NOW: Hundreds rush to collect Easter eggs at Bristol hunt Saturday

BRISTOL — An outdoor Easter Egg hunt turned into an Easter Egg dash when hundreds of young children vied for colorful treat-containing plastic eggs at Hansen Park on Saturday morning.

Despite overcast skies and temperatures hovering at 43 degrees, children ages 0 to 10 —the youngest accompanied by their parents — scooped up some 5,000 Easter eggs from age-designated areas on the park grounds in just under 15 minutes.

The egg hunt was the first organized by Growing with Bristol, a not-for-profit group dedicated to hosting free community activities.

The fun began promptly at 10:30 a.m. when the youngest were turned loose into a cordoned off area strewn with eggs in plain sight. They secured all of their treasures in two minutes flat.

Calling out each age group was Growing with Bristol President Corie Bies. Parents and grandparents either accompanied their children into the area or cheered them on from the sidelines.

Lori Swigget, from Door County brought her daughter, Harper, age 3, to the event. “We were visiting their dad’s grandparents,” she said.

Kilea and Justin Steinke, of Kenosha, brought their twins, Cora and Jack Steinke, age 2 ½, out for their first Easter Egg hunt.