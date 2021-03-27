WATCH NOW: Hundreds rush to collect Easter eggs at Bristol hunt Saturday

BRISTOL — An outdoor Easter Egg hunt turned into an Easter Egg dash when hundreds of young children vied for colorful treat-containing plastic eggs at Hansen Park on Saturday morning.
Despite overcast skies and temperatures hovering at 43 degrees, children ages 0 to 10 —the youngest accompanied by their parents — scooped up some 5,000 Easter eggs from age-designated areas on the park grounds in just under 15 minutes.
The egg hunt was the first organized by Growing with Bristol, a not-for-profit group dedicated to hosting free community activities.
The fun began promptly at 10:30 a.m. when the youngest were turned loose into a cordoned off area strewn with eggs in plain sight. They secured all of their treasures in two minutes flat.
Calling out each age group was Growing with Bristol President Corie Bies. Parents and grandparents either accompanied their children into the area or cheered them on from the sidelines.
Lori Swigget, from Door County brought her daughter, Harper, age 3, to the event. “We were visiting their dad’s grandparents,” she said.
Kilea and Justin Steinke, of Kenosha, brought their twins, Cora and Jack Steinke, age 2 ½, out for their first Easter Egg hunt.
“We just wanted to get out of the house. It was cold, so we just dressed in layers,” Kilea said.
Lucas and Emily Bernardo, of Bristol, brought their children, James, age 2, and Olivia,, 4, to Saturday’s event. Emily said she’s now following Growing with Bristol on Facebook to watch for future events.
In addition to the Easter eggs, dozens of families took advantage of a chance to get a picture with the Easter Bunny.
Also on hand were brightly decorated Easter-themed sugar cookies, handmade by Chris Hawkins of R&C Hawkins Farms, Bristol.
“I make (decorated) sugar cookies for all of (Growing with Bristol’s) events,” Hawkins said. “For the (2019) Fall Fest we had decorate-your-own cookies.”
“Chris is a rock star — we call her ‘Momma Chris,’” said Bies.
Asked what the best part of the day was, 7-year-old Maleah Pribnow of Bristol shouted, “The candy!”
Jennifer Davis, of Powers Lake, who was there with Pribnow and her son, Jaxson, 7, said she felt the turnout was “very nice.”
Bies said the board modeled Saturday’s egg hunt event on those she had attended with her own children in Illinois.
“Even though it was kinda cold and threatening rain, I think it was a great first year. Now we can continue to grow it,” she said.
When asked what she might change about the event, Bies added, “I think we’ll do 10,000 eggs next year.”