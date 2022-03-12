WATCH NOW: Hundreds take part in Saturday's frosty “Leprechaun & Lederhosen” Beer Run

SOMERS — The hundreds of area residents who participated in the “Leprechaun & Lederhosen” 0.1K Beer Run Saturday morning were unexpectedly treated to beer slushies.

The brisk run took place near the Biergarten in Petrifying Springs Park in the bitter cold. It was so crisp that the beer handed out to runners after the race froze in their plastic cups.

Still, the cold didn’t stop attendees from enjoying the winter tradition. The event was cancelled the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Matt Reiser, of Chicago, tied for first place with Jack Bridleman of Trevor.

“Friends and family told me about this. This was my first time, but I couldn’t pass up on a 0.1K. That’s my type of race,” Reiser said.

Reiser, 25, said he couldn’t think of a more Wisconsin event.

“Cold. Beer. Running. Nice Irish heritage,” he said. “The run warmed me up. I’m ready for the day. Nothing like a 10 a.m. beer after running to start the day.”

Each participant purchased a ticket and received a t-shirt, race bib and post-race beer and cheese balls. Proceeds benefited the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha.

Biergarten co-owner Michael Grab said he estimated about 400 people turned out for the event that included live music, a heated tent and food trucks.

Grab said folks seemed happy to take part in the event after two years of isolation.

“I think this was the most runners we’ve had since we’ve done this, and shockingly enough I think all 400 showed up even though it’s 8 degrees outside,” he said. “They got Miller Lite slushies.”

Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha C.E.O. Tara Panasewicz said the event was a success.

“This has been fantastic, and it’s the first time we were able to come back after two years after going through the pandemic,” she said. “It’s so great to see all these people here. We’re back in full force.”

Best friends Michael Kammer and Christopher Biedenbender ran in authentic Scottish kilts and drank beers after it ended.

“We’re pretty cold,” Biedenbender said, adding the event was a late birthday celebration. “We can’t wait to get inside the tent.”

