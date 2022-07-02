WATCH NOW: Hundreds turn out for Twin Lakes 2022 Libertyfest parade

TWIN LAKES — Under bright blue sunny skies, hundreds turned out for the 2022 Libertyfest parade in downtown Twin Lakes Saturday morning.

The parade included more than 40 entries that began at the St. John’s parking lot and ended at Lance Park. It included Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputies, locally elected politicians, candidates for Kenosha County Sheriff, Twin Lakes Fire Department personnel, Midwest Dance Center performers, Miss Bristol 2021 Amanda Palmen, 2022 Kenosha County “Fairest of the Fair” Katelyn Hannah and 2022 Kenosha County Fair Royalty Shannon Diedrich, among many others.

Jannette King opened the event with her performance of “The Star Spangled Banner.” It was her second time performing the song at the parade.

“It’s such an honor to be able to perform the National Anthem,” she said. “It’s our entire country’s theme. Being able to share my gift with with others is such an honor. I get chills. It’s nerve-racking, but it’s so much fun.”

Friends Debbie Ryan, of Florida, and Debbie Terrell, of Chicago, attended the parade with friends and family. They rented out a lake house for the holiday weekend.

“It’s great and wonderful,” Ryan said.

Terrell said it’s nice “being in an area where there is no hatred.”

“People are smiling,” Terrell added.

Carrie Pinske recently moved to Twin Lakes from Trevor. She brought her two young children Riley, 5, and Brantley, 2, to their first parade.

“They’re having a good time,” Pinske said. “We’re trying to enjoy everything around here.”

Pam Miller and Megan Zeien served as parade announcers.

“It’s such a fantastic day,” Pam Miller said.

“It’s great and people seem really happy. We’re having a great time,” Zeien said.

Debby Miller, a long-time member of the Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association, said Saturday had one of the largest crowd’s she’s ever scene. She’s been with the chamber for about 30 years.

“It’s wonderful seeing people out again. Look at the crowd! It’s a big crowd,” she said. The parade was cancelled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marylin Trongeau, executive director of the chamber, expressed similar sentiments. The chamber helps organize the parade.

“We’re excited to be back this year,” she said.

Kellen Gullifor, of Twin Lakes, brought family and friends to the parade.

“It feels great. I’m glad it could happen this year,” he said.

