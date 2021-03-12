WATCH NOW: Iconic Brass Ball at Highways 50 and 83/75 to be relocated

PADDOCK LAKE — The brass ball that hangs over the intersection of highways 50, 75 and 83 — known as Brass Ball Corners — will need to come down when the state Department of Transportation reconstructs Highway 50 in 2022.
Paddock Lake Village President Terry Burns said the brass ball that hangs from cross cables will need to be removed because it would be in the sight line of the new monopod traffic signals that will be installed. As a result, the village plans to relocate the ball to hang near the historical marker at the southeast corner of the intersection.
The current ball is one of three that has hung over the intersection since the 1930s — though some type of ball, not always brass, has been on display at the intersection since the early 1840s. The current ball is predated by a wooden ball and a cast iron one.
The gilded wooden ball was raised by Seth Huntoon, who built an inn at the junction of the newly surveyed Geneva Road (Highway 50) and Antioch Road (Highway 83) in the 1850s.
Years later, Brass Ball Corners Restaurant displayed a ball. It operated at the southwest corner of the intersection (where the Walgreens is now located) for about 100 years.
The cast iron ball was originally a World War I mine buoy that Herman Molitor, a friend of Huntoon’s descendants, had found on the Florida coast. It was hanging over the road by 1924, also removed during a road project. In 1994, the Huntoon family gave the ball to the village. Rusted and riddled with bullet-holes, it is on display in the vestibule at the Paddock Lake Village Hall, 6969 236th Ave., with other historical artifacts.
The existing ball, engraved with the date Sept. 27, 1981, was reportedly presented by the Salem Volunteer Fire Department and Ed and Tom Getzen. It has been cleaned and polished at least twice, by the local Lions Club in 1984 and by metal polisher Mike Schantek in 2004.
Village officials considered several options at the Committee of the Whole meeting this week for placement of the ball when it was removed. Officials favored displaying it near the marker that details the history of Brass Ball Corners and reads, “Today, a replica brass ball hangs nearby.”
Village Administrator Tim Popanda estimated the cost of creating a new display at about $2,800.
“We will try to keep the expense as minimal as possible,” Burns said. “We still want people to be proud of that display there.”
Highways with history
Brass Ball Corners is one of five historic crossroads along Highway 50 in western Kenosha County.
Woodworth Corners, on Highway MB in Bristol, was named after Bristol landowner Linus Woodworth. About a half mile to the south, the rails of the Kenosha, Rockford & Rock Island Railroad were laid in 1862 and the depot was named Woodworth depot. The line was later known as the Kenosha Division Line or the KD Line.
Jackson Corners, at Highway D in Bristol, was named after brothers in the 1840s. Andrew Jackson, a delegate to the Wisconsin Second Constitutional Convention in 1847, built a tavern on one corner (which later housed a post office, with Jackson serving as postmaster). A second brother, Northrop, owned a house and blacksmith shop on another corner and a third brother, Frisbie, built a general store on a third corner.
Benson Corners, at Highway 45 in Bristol, was originally called Nixon Corners after George Nixon, an early settler who arrived in 1835. It later became known as Benson Corners after Bryant and William Benson, who opened a gas station and grocery store there in the mid-1930s.
Slade’s Corners, at Old Geneva Road (Highway 50 prior to its relocation) and 396th Avenue in Wheatland, is named after Tom Slade who settled there around 1840. The area grew to include a stage stop, creamery, grocery store, feedmill, blacksmith, wheelwright, wagonmaker, barbershop, church, bowling alley and a tavern. Grocer Paul J. Sauer operated a weekly newspaper, the Mugwump, in Slades Corners from 1892 until the 1940s.