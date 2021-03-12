WATCH NOW: Iconic Brass Ball at Highways 50 and 83/75 to be relocated

PADDOCK LAKE — The brass ball that hangs over the intersection of highways 50, 75 and 83 — known as Brass Ball Corners — will need to come down when the state Department of Transportation reconstructs Highway 50 in 2022.

Paddock Lake Village President Terry Burns said the brass ball that hangs from cross cables will need to be removed because it would be in the sight line of the new monopod traffic signals that will be installed. As a result, the village plans to relocate the ball to hang near the historical marker at the southeast corner of the intersection.

The current ball is one of three that has hung over the intersection since the 1930s — though some type of ball, not always brass, has been on display at the intersection since the early 1840s. The current ball is predated by a wooden ball and a cast iron one.

The gilded wooden ball was raised by Seth Huntoon, who built an inn at the junction of the newly surveyed Geneva Road (Highway 50) and Antioch Road (Highway 83) in the 1850s.

Years later, Brass Ball Corners Restaurant displayed a ball. It operated at the southwest corner of the intersection (where the Walgreens is now located) for about 100 years.