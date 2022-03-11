WATCH NOW: Iconic Kenosha business Chiappetta Shoes moving to larger location this fall

Chiappetta Shoes is expected to move into a much larger location later this year.

The owners of the iconic Kenosha company are planning to move from their space of more than 20 years at 6821 39th Ave. to the newly refurbished building at 4820 75th St. this fall.

“It’s exciting,” said co-owner Anthony Chiappetta. “For us it’s an investment in the city. We’re very grateful to be a part of this community.”

Anthony, 37, and his brother Nicholas Chiappetta, 35, are fourth generation owners of the company that was founded in 1921 and originally located on 22nd Avenue in the Uptown neighborhood. The duo have participated in the family business their whole lives.

Anthony Chiappetta said they’ve been looking for a more suitable space for about four years and finally settled on the location 4820 75th St. because it checked all the right boxes.

“We currently occupy about 5,300 square feet and any new building that we were looking at had to be at least 10,000 square feet minimum,” Chiappetta said.

“Inventory space is a premium. We need a nice sales floor, but we also need a lot of space for inventory. It’s a hard mix. There’s not many buildings in Kenosha that had that. ... 4820 75th St. is what we bought from the guy who bought that building, the old Blockbuster and the vacant lots in between that and Dairy Queen.”

Plan expansion, design

Chiappetta said their new building has a new parking lot and new façade.

“It’s totally white-boxed. It was a perfect opportunity for us,” Chiappetta said. “We’ll be adding on to the back of the building as well. The building itself is 8,000 square feet. We’ll be adding just under 3,000 to the back of it and doing the basement, as well. We want to make a 20-year decision versus an eight to 12-year decision.”

Chiappetta said they hope to move around October or November. The brothers are gathering quotes for the design component and working with architect Tony Garza of Tgar Group, Inc.

Chiappetta said they’re “going through the design process” and thinking about the materials they want to use. Because cork is such a major component of both shoes and orthotics, Chiappetta expects that to be used in the design.

“We want to keep it warm,” Chiappetta said. “We don’t want it to be super clean and cold. I want it to be more warm and inviting. It’s about finding a balance of old school and super, super modern.”

He said the building at 6821 39th Ave. will eventually be sold.

Ald. Dan Prozanski represents the city’s 14th District. said he welcomes Chiappetta Shoes to his district.

“it is a pleasure to welcome Chiappetta Shoes to the 14th District. Chiappetta Shoes is a Kenosha landmark, having been in business for over 100 years. This will be a great addition to the district,” he said.

Going strong

Chiappetta said the company had a rough 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and historic city unrest but is going strong. He said 2021 was their best year ever.

“2021 was really good from a sales standpoint,” he said. “Customer-wise, we’ve a really good run locally. We’ve been around for 101 years but there’s still room for growth. There’s still plenty of people who don’t know who we are or what we do.”

Chiappetta said the company started adding advertising in The Chicago Tribune in 2019.

“Our business has transformed to about 40% of Illinois (clients),” he said. “We’ve explored the option of adding more shops and things like that but I’d rather have just one large shop under one roof and continue to grow.”

The company currently has 15 full-and part-time employees.

Chiappetta Shoes offers custom orthotics known as pedorthics, over-the-counter orthotics, trendy footwear, shoe repairs and “old school sit and fit service,” among other things. It’s one of only a few hundred such shops in the nation, Anthony Chiappetta added.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.