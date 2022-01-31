WATCH NOW: Inspired local entrepreneur opens BLAK Coffee pop-up in Downtown Kenosha

Inspiration struck Deshaun Foster while he was sitting in his vehicle waiting for a cup of coffee in a local Dunkin’ Donuts drive-through.

“I got real passionate about coffee about three or four years ago,” Foster said. “I was in the line at Dunkin’ Donuts and thought about opening a café. I decided it’s something I really wanted to do.”

The 34-year-old recently installed the BLAK Coffee pop-up at the Regimen Barber Collective, 1345 52nd St. It’s open from from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays.

He hopes to crowdfund and raise enough money to open his own business later this year.

Foster sells drip coffee, hot and cold lattes, custom lemonades and an assortment of cakes. He offers an assortment of milks and flavorings. His daughter came up with the recipe for “Jojo’s Coco,” which is made with almond milk.

His personal favorite is a caramel latte with almond milk.

“It’s been going great,” he said. “The support from Kenosha has been amazing. I can’t stress enough the appreciation that I’ve been getting from everyone in Kenosha. I’m learning that everyone loves coffee.”

Foster, born and raised in Kenosha, hopes to have his own brick-and-mortar establishment in the city.

BLAK Coffee’s name was inspired by his grandmother.

“My grandmother on my dad’s side actually was the person who introduced me to coffee in third or fourth grade, not knowing that I really shouldn’t be drinking coffee. She used to sneak me coffee,” Foster said.

He remembers visiting his grandmother on his mom’s side and smelling the aroma of black coffee in the mornings.

“When you think of coffee a lot of people drink it just black,” he said. “Both of my grandmothers used to drink it just black.”

Foster said “everyone is welcome” at BLAK Coffee and hopes people frequent locally owned businesses more often.

“I would like to see the city have more locally owned shops. It’s not a knock against big corporations, but big corporations never built this city. Local businesses did,” he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.