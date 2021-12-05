WATCH NOW: International Holiday Market and Cultural Fair at the Kenosha Public Museum

These days it’s becoming harder to travel to world destinations, but on Saturday the world came to Kenosha.

After a year’s hiatus, the beloved International Holiday Market and Cultural Fair returned to the Kenosha Public Museum.

Featured were a dozen food and craft vendors representing cultural traditions of the Middle East, Scandinavia, Italy and Russia.

Hands-on activities available for all ages included ornament making and Japanese ikebana floral arranging. Local crafts made with alpaca wool were also on offer from the Eco Justice Center in Caledonia.

The event was not jam-packed but had a steady stream of visitors, said Brenda Roth, external relations officer for the museum. “We didn’t know what to expect this year, but we wanted to give it a try.”

Entertainment by Ballet Folklorico Tayahua, held in the museum’s mezzanine, was well received. Celebrating Mexican-American cultural heritage through dance, the Waukegan, Ill.-based troupe gave several performances Saturday.

A welcome return

For artist Lizbeth Gage of Racine it was the first time showing her work at the International Holiday Market. “It’s been so good to be here to support Kenosha,” she said.

Some came for food, others for the entertainment or crafts.

“We’re trying to shop local,” said Jessica Meristil of Bristol, who attended the festival with her sons Jonavin, 10, and Jaylen, 7. “We also wanted to get some delicious Middle Eastern food!” she added.

Like many community events the International Holiday Market took a year off last year with those attending glad to see it again.

“We’re excited to be back,” said Eleni Gregory, as she helped staff a table of Russian-inspired treats for St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, Kenosha.

“I’m so glad it came back. I come to load up on foods,” said Carole Langenbach of Kenosha, as she carried out her full bag of goodies.

A longtime fan of the festival Mary Constabile, Salem, attended with her daughter, Therese, age 5. “It was so sad it was cancelled last year, but we’re so glad it’s back,” Constabile said. “It’s a beautiful event.”

Among their favorite activities was making a Japanese floral arrangement known as ikebana.

“They explained the Japanese garden so nicely,” said Constabile of the presenters from Ikebana International, a Milwaukee- based organization.

“One of the most important things we do is introduce people to ikebana, an art which looks so simple but is yet so complicated,” explained organization member, Lynda Curl.

“There’s camaraderie and it’s a festive way to start the season,” Langenbach said.

