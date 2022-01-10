WATCH NOW: Investigation into Model Market fire cause and search for missing tenant continue

Kenosha fire and police personnel continued to comb the wreckage of Modal Market Monday to help determine the cause of a devastating fire and learn any additional information about a missing man.
DANIEL GAITAN, KENOSHA NEWS
Johnny Mikus, who is in his late 60s, resided in a unit above Model Market and was reportedly there when the fire was reported just before 5 p.m. Wednesday and subsequently raged through the two-story building and its apartments.
Crews searched through the rubble at 2327 54th St. in frigid conditions Monday. The area is still cordoned off and digging equipment was being used at the scene. Much of the debris was frozen as crews climbed and searched through it.
"They are continuing to search," said Kenosha Fire Department Battalion Chief Ryan McNeely. "Our investigators are out there with KPD and they are continuing to search the rubble at this time. Obviously, the cold conditions make it tough, but they are out there."
McNeely said officials are doing a "methodical" search of the rubble to see "if they can find the missing person."
He said, due to the cold, crews were rotating in and out of the area throughout the day.
McNeely also said the cause of the fire is also still under investigation.
He expects the cold and ice will me it "tougher" to go through the debris.
Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Phan was also on-scene Monday morning. Phan said she could not comment on why she was there.
Whereabouts unknown
The 102-year-old neighborhood grocery store and the dwellings
above it caught fire Wednesday night.
Firefighters were on scene continuously for nearly 12 hours Wednesday night and Thursday morning and responded again throughout the day on Thursday as hot spots flared up.
The family of Mikus, a local caterer, is seeking his whereabouts nearly five days after the fire.
Theresa Moon, Mikus’ niece, said the family has still not heard from him but remains hopeful. They appointed a family representative to stay in contact with police and firefighters. "We're hopeful until we hear otherwise," she said. "We haven't heard anything. It's very unlikely for him not to contact his family."
Kenosha Police were not immediately available for comment on the investigation on Monday.
IN PHOTOS: Model Market fire aftermath
Ice encrusts the rubble in the aftermath of a Wednesday fire at Model Market, 2327 54th St.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
MODEL MARKET FIRE (2)
Tony Del Frate, left, and his brother, John, get emotional as they recount stories of working in Model Market as children. The family owned the business from 1919 to 2006. The family sold the business but kept the building.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
Tony Del Frate, owner of the Model Market building, talks on Thursday about the fire that destroyed the building he grew up in. Model Market, established in 1919, located at 2327 54th St., was gutted and collapsed in the fire that began late Wednesday afternoon. Del Frate said he was in a phone conversation at the time of the blaze with a tenant who had not ben heard from since the fire.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
