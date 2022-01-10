WATCH NOW: Investigation into Model Market fire, missing person continues

Kenosha fire and police personnel continued to comb the wreckage of Modal Market Monday to help determine the cause of a devastating fire and learn any additional information about a missing man.

Johnny Mikus, who is in his late 60s, resided in a unit above Model Market and was reportedly there when the 5 p.m. Wednesday fire raged through the two-story building and its apartments.

Crews searched through the rubble at 2327 54th St. in frigid conditions Monday. The area is still cordoned off and digging equipment was being used at the scene. Much of the debris was frozen as crews climbed and searched through it.

"They are continuing to search," said Fire Battalion Chief Ryan McNeely. "Still looking. (They are) searching for the person. ... Our investigators are out there with KPD and they are continuing to search the rubble at this time. Obviously, the cold conditions make it tough but they are out there."

McNeely said officials are doing a "methodical" search of the rubble to see "if they can find the missing person."

He said, due to the cold, crews were rotating in and out of the area throughout the day.

He also said the cause of the fire is also still under investigation.

He expects the cold and ice will me it "tougher" to go through the debris.

Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Phan was also on-scene Monday morning. Phan said she could not comment on the matter.

The iconic 102-year-old neighborhood grocery store and the dwellings above it caught fire Wednesday night.

Firefighters were on scene continuously for nearly 12 hours Wednesday night and throughout the day on Thursday as hot spots flared up throughout the day.

The family of Mikus, a local caterer, is seeking his whereabouts nearly five days after the fire.

Theresa Moon, Mikus’ niece, said the family has still not heard from him but remains hopeful. They appointed a family representative to stay in contact with police and firefighters.

"We're hopeful until we hear otherwise," she said. "We haven't heard anything. ... It's very unlikely for him not to contact his family."

Kenosha Police were not immediately available for comment.

