WATCH NOW: It was a really sweet time at Bristol Progress Days' 2022 candy parade

BRISTOL -- Adults and kids of all ages lined the streets Sunday to celebrate not only the annual Bristol Progress Days Parade, but also to enjoy what was really the main attraction: candy, and lots of it.

That at least is what Kenoshans Noah Vesterfelt, 4, Kayden Lewis, 8, and Arya Versterfelt, 5, were waiting for. Kayden must’ve been wishing hard, too, when her favorite candy landed at her feet. “Tootsie rolls,” she said.

Grandma Denise Thrams was just happy to be out on a nice day with the kids. “It’s a hot one, but it’s fun for the kids,” she said. “I’m glad it (the parade’s) back on.”

Great-grandma Janet Thrams was glad to be back, too, where family had once lived. But she maybe had an ulterior motive in mind: “My favorite is Dots,” she said.

Between the candy tossed by parade participants, parade lovers had lots to get them smiling, from the honor guard carrying the flag, to local politicians’ cars, the Central High School marching band, and even a couple of horse-drawn wagons.

Seeing this year’s Miss Bristol first runner-up Shannon Wiebers drive by had one boy ask, “Is that Cinderella?”

The fire engines are always a hit, too, and had many kids waving, though a few like 2-year-old Reese Kelly covered their ears because of the sirens.

While most adults let the kids scramble for the candy, Eric Prostko of Mt. Pleasant came prepared with a sign that read, “A Dad Who Loves Candy,” with a bullseye on it and the words, “Aim.”

“It’s the first year I made a sign,” he said, adding “all the kids are grown up now so I’m not going to do it for them.”

The truth is “we have to keep a leash on him so he doesn’t run over the kids,” Jacky Lajeunesse of Bristol said of her niece’s husband.

But it’s all in fun for this family who’ve been coming to the parade for years. Payton Prostko, 12, especially looks forward to it and had her eyes open for her favorites including Skittles and Sour Patch Kids, she said.

Judging by the pretty-full candy bags held by the kids, most everyone went home happy. The community camaraderie even had older siblings sharing their loot with the young ones who didn’t move fast enough to grab some. How often do you see that?

Priscilla and Ben Kopczynski, Bristol Progress Days "outstanding citizens" greet hundreds of people during the Candy Parade on Sunday.
Newly crowned Miss Bristol, Amanda Palmen, sits atop a Ford Mustang, as she waves to the crowd at the Bristol Progress Days Candy Parade in 2021.