WATCH NOW: It's here: Your guide to adventure; new Kenosha Area Visitors Guide focuses on area attractions

What's the most exciting thing about the 2022 Kenosha Area Visitors Guide?

The restaurant listings? The calendar of events? The glossy photos? The "Name That Streetcar" game?

Sure, there's that.

But what's most exciting to Laura Tyunaitis is the smell.

"That fresh ink — it smells so good," she said.

As the director of marketing for the Kenosha Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, Tyunaitis works for several months on the guide, starting in June until it goes to press in mid-December.

"It felt so good to get into 'guide mode' again," she said.

In 2021, the Visitors Bureau didn't print a guide and instead kept handing out the 2020 guide.

“We didn’t really get to use the 2020 book,” Tyunaitis said, after COVID-19 shut down most events. “The information on local attractions was still good, so we made the eco-friendly decision to keep using it for two years.”

As we head into 2022, however, area attractions and events are back in full force.

"It felt so good to get our Visitors Bureau partners back on board as we put the guide together," she said.

Meridith Jumisko, the Visitors Bureau’s public relations director, is thrilled to see "25 new businesses are now working with us. It takes a lot of faith to start advertising during a pandemic."

What's inside

"We like to mix up the guide each year with new, fun articles and a focus on different events and attractions," Jumisko said.

Highlights in the 2022 edition include features on Kenosha's two lighthouses, our auto manufacturing legacy, west-of-the-I attractions and a "multi-generation vacation itinerary."

There's also plenty of information on food and live music.

What doesn't change each year is the motto: "Friendly. Affordable. Fun."

"That's our mission," Tyunaitis said. "We're always helping people find affordable things to do."

In 2022, she's most excited about "all the signs that we are moving forward. The past few years have been so hard, but now things are really opening up."

Jumisko is looking forward to the Homecoming Car Show, slated for July 26-30 and open to Kenosha-made cars.

"They weren't able to have the last one due to COVID-19," she said of the Kenosha History Center event, "so we're really hoping it happens this year."

Getting physical

With so much information now available in digital form, printed products like the Visitors Guide are becoming more scarce.

But not here.

"It's still a valuable resource to have when people want something in their hand," Tyunaitis said of the book.

And there's the map factor.

"People love the maps and still want a physical map," Jumisko said.

The guide is available at local businesses, the I-94 Visitor Information Center — along with Visitor Information Centers throughout the state — and information kiosks in the Chicago area and in Iowa.

A digital version can be found at visitkenosha.com, with audio added this year.

And if you'd like a copy mailed to you FOR FREE, you can fill out a form on the Visit Kenosha website and wait for your own copy.

"That is still a popular option," Tyunaitis said. "We sent out 600 guides right away, for people who were waiting to get them."

Surprise!

Asked what visitors to this area would be most surprised to discover, Tyunaitis quickly says "that 90% of our lakefront is publicly accessible. That's huge."

Travelers "who only know us from the interstate might not realize the lakefront is so close and so beautiful," Jumisko added. "We also have such a diversity, with local shops and restaurants, our streetcars and historic districts."

Other key attractions, Tyunaitis said, "are the world-class museums and all the outdoor fun here: The Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten, the bike trails, Boundless Adventures aerial park. We have some really cool activities."

You heard it here. Now, get out there!

