WATCH NOW: It's here: Your guide to adventure; new Kenosha Area Visitors Guide focuses on area attractions

Laura Tyunaitis, left, and Meridith Jumisko of the Kenosha Area Convention & Visitors Bureau hold up the 2022 Kenosha Area Visitors Guide when it was “hot off the press.” The guide is available now.
Submitted Photo
The cover of the 2022 Kenosha Area Visitors Guide shows the bandshell at Pennoyer Park.
Submitted photo
The headquarters of Jockey International are reflected in the front window of the former Jack Andrea store at 2401 60th St. Jockey purchased the building and plans to open Coopers Uptown, billed as "Kenosha's hometown store and café, in the fall.
Liz Snyder
Shown is an ad for the future Coopers Uptown store in the 2022 Kenosha Area Visitors Guide. Jockey International plans to open the store in the former Jack Andrea location.
"It felt so good to get into 'guide mode' again," she said.
In 2021, the Visitors Bureau didn't print a guide and instead kept handing out the 2020 guide.
“We didn’t really get to use the 2020 book,” Tyunaitis said, after COVID-19 shut down most events. “The information on local attractions was still good, so we made the eco-friendly decision to keep using it for two years.”
And if you'd like a copy mailed to you FOR FREE, you can fill out a form on the Visit Kenosha website and wait for your own copy.
"That is still a popular option," Tyunaitis said. "We sent out 600 guides right away, for people who were waiting to get them."
Surprise!
Asked what visitors to this area would be most surprised to discover, Tyunaitis quickly says "that 90% of our lakefront is publicly accessible. That's huge."
Travelers "who only know us from the interstate might not realize the lakefront is so close and so beautiful," Jumisko added. "We also have such a diversity, with local shops and restaurants, our streetcars and historic districts."
Other key attractions, Tyunaitis said, "are the world-class museums and all the outdoor fun here: The Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten, the bike trails, Boundless Adventures aerial park. We have some really cool activities."
You heard it here. Now, get out there!
The 2022 Kenosha Area Visitors Guide is available at local businesses, the I-94 Visitor Information Center — along with Visitor Information Centers throughout the state — and information kiosks in the Chicago area and in Iowa.
A digital version can be found at visitkenosha.com, with audio added this year.
If you'd like a copy mailed to you FOR FREE, fill out the form at www.visitkenosha.com/plan-your-visit/visitor-guide/
A store reborn
Those of us who are still mourning the closing of the beloved Jack Andrea gift shop have something to cheer about.
Tucked on Page 45 of the 2022 Kenosha Area Visitors Guide is an ad for "Coopers Uptown," a store selling "gifts, souvenirs, gourmet foods, cigars and tobacco accessories and hometown wear." There will also be an "old-fashioned soda fountain."
If that sounds exactly like Andrea's, you know your local retail legends.
After more than 100 years of service in Kenosha, Andrea's — which changed its name to Jack Andrea in recent years to honor its founder — closed its doors in June.
It looks like those doors will be opening this fall for a new store, operated by Jockey International, which purchased the building, located across the street from Jockey headquarters.
“After purchasing the building last year, we are making progress with our plans for the former Jack Andrea store,” said Matthew Waller, Jockey company spokesman. “The store has been named Coopers Uptown to reflect the history of the original founder of Jockey, Rev. Samuel T. Cooper. For Jockey, this is an investment in the Uptown neighborhood and Kenosha community, which has been our home for more than 120 years.”
Once the ad appeared in the Visitors Bureau's guide, "we've had a few people tell us they are so happy to see something is happening with that store," said Laura Tyunaitis, the bureau's director of marketing. "It's really exciting."
