WATCH NOW: It's not 'berry good' weather; crop protection efforts underway at Thompson's Strawberry Farm

BRISTOL — The delicate blossoms that hold this season’s strawberry crop are being safely encapsulated in ice at Thompson’s Strawberry Farm to protect them from frost.

Scott Thompson said for three nights over the last week they have sprayed the crop — bigger this year as a result of 19 new acres — with water to form a protective layer.

“We start at about 10 o’clock at night,” Thompson said. “We use overhead irrigation that puts a constant stream of water out on the field, and as the water turns to ice it creates heat and keeps the blossom alive.”

The temperature of the inside of the blossom must be kept above 28 degrees, or the plant will be lost.

“It’s pretty easy to tell if you’re not successful,” Thompson said. “The blossoms turn black by the next day. So far we’ve been able to keep ’em bright yellow. The crop looks fantastic, so it’s definitely been worth the work the last few nights.”

Thompson said it will be the first year the pick-your-own fields at the corner of Highway MB and K will be open. The acreage was added to replace rented fields off of Highway 50 that will eventually be lost to development.