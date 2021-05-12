WATCH NOW: It's not 'berry good' weather; crop protection efforts underway at Thompson's Strawberry Farm

BRISTOL — The delicate blossoms that hold this season’s strawberry crop are being safely encapsulated in ice at Thompson’s Strawberry Farm to protect them from frost.
Scott Thompson said for three nights over the last week they have sprayed the crop — bigger this year as a result of 19 new acres — with water to form a protective layer.
“We start at about 10 o’clock at night,” Thompson said. “We use overhead irrigation that puts a constant stream of water out on the field, and as the water turns to ice it creates heat and keeps the blossom alive.”
The temperature of the inside of the blossom must be kept above 28 degrees, or the plant will be lost.
“It’s pretty easy to tell if you’re not successful,” Thompson said. “The blossoms turn black by the next day. So far we’ve been able to keep ’em bright yellow. The crop looks fantastic, so it’s definitely been worth the work the last few nights.”
Thompson said it will be the first year the pick-your-own fields at the corner of Highway MB and K will be open. The acreage was added to replace rented fields off of Highway 50 that will eventually be lost to development.
“We’ll be in two locations,” Thompson said. “After planting 19 acres of strawberries at the new location last spring, and now hearing we can have another season at the home farm, we will have 26 acres of strawberries to pick from.”
The quality and quantity is expected to be exceptional, given new plants typically produce a larger yield. The plants yield less each season thereafter and are replaced every three years or so.
“We’re super excited because we’ve never had 19 acres of brand new strawberries all at once,” Thompson said. “Typically the first year we have a strawberry plant, it’s (the plant's) best year. So, we should have just phenomenal picking.”
Thompson also anticipates an early season despite the late frost.
“I would say it’s going to be a little bit earlier,” Thompson said. “Typically we always say mid-June, and I’m guessing it might be a week earlier than that. Maybe June 10.”
However, peak picking is usually later as plant varieties ripen at different times.
Let the sunflowers shine
Thompson’s Strawberry Farm also produces pumpkins and raspberries. Last year, they added 2 million sunflowers, which drew a large crowd of visitors and were featured on national news stations.
As a result of the popularity, Thompson said they doubled the number of sunflowers to 4 million. They are expected to bloom in mid-July, and the sea of yellow flowers will last for about three months.
Sunflowers are in bloom at Thompson’s Strawberry Farm on Highway 50 in Bristol, and are visible to motorists traveling west on Highway 50, some of whom arrived by the carload this weekend. Here are some photos, along with some sunflower shots we liked from elsewhere.