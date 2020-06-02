WATCH NOW: 'It's time to change': Community gathers for peaceful vigil for George Floyd

Pastor Kara Baylor, who has been serving as a pastor in the Racine/Kenosha area for 20 years, stood at the podium after Barker wearing a shirt that said “#pissedoffpastor.”

Baylor explained that she had been too comfortable with trying to make other people comfortable in the past, giving an example of when her daughter came home from school one day and told her that a classmate had said he was allowed to be mean to her daughter because of the color of her skin.

“It is time to change my MO from making people comfortable. … So I’m standing here letting you know that I’m a pastor, and I’m pissed off. She stated she was angry at people who voted for Trump, entertainment culture, and she was disappointed in herself, “for sometimes having blinders on and not pushing to the point of being uncomfortable.”

“That’s time to change, and it’s time to push. My reasons for being pissed are too broad. Well, the list of names of black, brown and indigenous people is too long to say all of their names out loud, but let us say his name outloud. George Floyd,” she said, with the crowd chanting Floyd’s name in response.

First Baptist Church Pastor Patrick Roberts brought the conversation back to Floyd, stating that when Floyd was born 1974, his cries were for food, clothing and the necessities.