WATCH NOW: 'It's time to change': Community gathers for peaceful vigil for George Floyd

We need to change.
That was the message given by members of Congregations United to Serve Humanity and Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian during a vigil at Grace Welcome Center, 2006 60th St., in Kenosha.
More than 80 members of the community came to the vigil, held in memorial of George Floyd, the Minnesota man who died last Monday in police custody.
Pastor Jonathan Barker of Grace Lutheran Church opened it by pulling from a famous quote by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. that has been making the rounds on social media lately in response to protests around the nation.
“Certain conditions continue to exist in our society which must be condemned as vigorously as we condemn riots,” Barker said, quoting King. “But in the final analysis, a riot is the language of the unheard, and what is it that America has failed to hear?
“It has failed to hear that the plight of the negro poor has worsened over the last few years. It has failed to hear that the promises of freedom and justice have not been met, and it has failed to hear that large segments of white society are more concerned with tranquility and the status quo than about justice, equality and humanity.”
Though King’s words were said more than 50 years ago, Barker lamented that they were still relevant today. He also stated that America has done a poor job of listening to the black community and other communities of people of color.
Pastor Kara Baylor, who has been serving as a pastor in the Racine/Kenosha area for 20 years, stood at the podium after Barker wearing a shirt that said “#pissedoffpastor.”
Baylor explained that she had been too comfortable with trying to make other people comfortable in the past, giving an example of when her daughter came home from school one day and told her that a classmate had said he was allowed to be mean to her daughter because of the color of her skin.
“It is time to change my MO from making people comfortable. … So I’m standing here letting you know that I’m a pastor, and I’m pissed off. She stated she was angry at people who voted for Trump, entertainment culture, and she was disappointed in herself, “for sometimes having blinders on and not pushing to the point of being uncomfortable.”
“That’s time to change, and it’s time to push. My reasons for being pissed are too broad. Well, the list of names of black, brown and indigenous people is too long to say all of their names out loud, but let us say his name outloud. George Floyd,” she said, with the crowd chanting Floyd’s name in response.
First Baptist Church Pastor Patrick Roberts brought the conversation back to Floyd, stating that when Floyd was born 1974, his cries were for food, clothing and the necessities.
“We all have been born with that same cry for attention,” Roberts said. “Little did he know until a certain age came, where I’d imagine that he, too, could imagine that one day he could be killed.
“Until we arrive, as a society, where we can vision in our mind that this could not happen to any black person, to any white person, to any Hispanic person, to any person of any cultural, ethnic or religious expression, until we get to that point, there is work to be done.”
He also encouraged a return to empathy in both minds and hearts, something he said could be seen in the youth who have thrown themselves into peaceful protests.
“It’s taking place among the youth of this country,” Roberts said. “The young, those are the protesters. Those are the ones out marching toward change. We’ve never seen this before. We’ve never seen, never seen so many white, young adults frustrated with the behavior of a system that we live under. They have been much appreciated by those who are black and brown.”
Before closing his remarks, Roberts also called on the youth and protesters in general to follow King’s example and to protest in the light.
Mayor John Antaramian decried the situation in Minneapolis leading to Floyd’s death, calling it a “sad day in our country.”
“Those are problems we face today with racism and how we’re going to deal with it,” Antaramian said. “Conversation has to happen. And when I say conversation, not a simple conversation … what happened to George Floyd was wrong. That’s clear. That’s not a question. The people have a right to make sure that what occurred to him does not occur to other people.
“So I look at today as a sad day that we’re here, but maybe, just maybe this country, this city, this state will understand that we need to change.”
Antaramian stated that it’s important to see that “we are all one people.
“So today, though this is a sad day, take it as the beginning of something good,” he said. “Maybe it gives us the opportunity as a community to come together. It has been a conversation that needs to happen. And the city of Kenosha, my office is willing to begin that conversation. And has already reached out to a number of the clergy in talking about how to get it started.
“Let us just remember one thing: Mr. Floyd’s death won’t be in vain, that we will be able to come out of this stronger and better than what we are today. And that people are just that. We are each other’s brothers and sisters, and we need to remember that so we can move forward to the future.”
