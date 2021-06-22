WATCH NOW: Jack Andrea hosting closing sale

“My brother-in-law Scott Bruss and I had been trying to figure out a way to retire because there wasn’t anyone (to take on the store) after us,” he said. “The pandemic just sort of tipped the balance for us.”

He noted that his niece, co-owner and store manager Annie Goodman, “has been doing a wonderful job coming to Kenosha from her home in Minneapolis” to help with the transition.

“I was glad I could come down to help clear out the building — merchandise and archival items,” Goodman said.

Building to be sold

Andrea reported that a buyer has been found for the two-story building that has always housed the store.

Although he couldn’t go into details about the nature of the business that would operate there, Andrea said the Jack Andrea family was very selective about who they would sell to. “We had standards: no bars, quick-loan places or liquor stores.”

Explaining their rationale he said, “This neighborhood has supported us for 110 years and we feel we have an obligation to replace (the store) with something positive and uplifting.”

“We wanted to make sure this space is used positively to uphold the legacy of the store,” Goodman added.