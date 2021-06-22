WATCH NOW: Jack Andrea hosting closing sale

Customers, friends and fans are beginning to say goodbye to Jack Andrea, the iconic and beloved gift shop just west of Kenosha’s Uptown area.
For the next two weeks, “and maybe a few weekends,” Jack Andrea will hold a storewide sale of its popular and eclectic inventory in preparation for the sale of its building.
In January store owners announced they would be closing its doors after over 100 years of retail service to Kenosha.
The shop, located at 2401 60th St., began in 1911 when Giacomo Andrea began selling tobacco and candies from a piano crate, catering to men and women working at a nearby factory. He opened the store and soda fountain four years later.
Over the years, the family has reinvented the store to include a mix of women’s clothing, gifts, jewelry, chocolates, cigars and Kenosha-themed memorabilia. It also offered a widely popular soda fountain and lunch counter.
Final sales began at 10 a.m. Monday and by 11:30 a.m. the parking lot and adjacent street to the east were packed to overflowing with vehicles and others circling to find parking spaces.
“They can’t close!” was a refrain heard from several customers who were going in or leaving the store.
Others shared personal histories about shopping there.
“I’ve been coming here since I was a little bitty girl,” said an adult woman named Robin Zagra, of Kenosha. She fondly recalled shopping with her mother and aunt for Easter baskets and Christmas stocking stuffers.
“This was the first store we shopped at when we came to Kenosha 32 years ago,” said Marlene Mundell who was there Monday with her husband Dan. As they readied to leave the parking lot they shared they had bought “a lot” with items including Kenosha-emblazoned sweatshirts, jackets and t-shirts.
Kathie Klein, of Hoffman Estates, Ill., said she always loved stopping at Jack Andrea when staying in Kenosha during the boating season. “I hate losing this store!” she said. “It was so fun and the chocolate malts were the best!” On Monday she shopped for some garden art, a music-themed nightshirt for her daughter and a lemon-themed cookbook for her son.
“They can’t close! They have to come back!” Marlene said.
“And the restaurant too!” Dan added.
“I’ll miss the wonderful atmosphere and customer service,” said Sue Kaeppeler, mother to Miss America 2012 Laura Kaeppeler. “The variety made it a go-to store, they had whatever your needs were.”
Closing time
In between fielding hugs and answering questions about items still left on the shelves (no, the homemade jam was already all gone), co-owner David Andrea spoke about the decision to close.
“My brother-in-law Scott Bruss and I had been trying to figure out a way to retire because there wasn’t anyone (to take on the store) after us,” he said. “The pandemic just sort of tipped the balance for us.”
He noted that his niece, co-owner and store manager Annie Goodman, “has been doing a wonderful job coming to Kenosha from her home in Minneapolis” to help with the transition.
“I was glad I could come down to help clear out the building — merchandise and archival items,” Goodman said.
Building to be sold
Andrea reported that a buyer has been found for the two-story building that has always housed the store.
Although he couldn’t go into details about the nature of the business that would operate there, Andrea said the Jack Andrea family was very selective about who they would sell to. “We had standards: no bars, quick-loan places or liquor stores.”
Explaining their rationale he said, “This neighborhood has supported us for 110 years and we feel we have an obligation to replace (the store) with something positive and uplifting.”
“We wanted to make sure this space is used positively to uphold the legacy of the store,” Goodman added.
Choosing to hold the sale now was a matter coordinating family schedules, he said.
“It’s emotional to close because we’ve been here 110 years and we have the most incredible customers,” Andrea said.