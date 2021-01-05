Watch now: Jacob Blake's family reacts to Kenosha District Attorney's charging decision

LaMarr said Graveley called Jacob Blake to inform him of the decision prior to the announcement.

“He did call about an hour before he went public and informed him of the city’s decision,” LaMarr said. “Jacob is, you know, he’s disappointed. I mean, how do you feel being paralyzed, being shot in the back seven times?”

Justin Blake said the decision is a “grave injustice” and described the whole experience as “gut-wrenching,” likening it to having “to allow yourself to digest rocks and glass.”

The family plans to take the issue to “D.C.” and that this “needs to be handled at the federal level.”

“We, the Blake family, are asking this city, this county, this state and this nation to rise up ... non-violently,” Justin Blake said. “This is going to impact this city, this state and the nation for many years to come unless the people rise up and do what they’re supposed to do. It’s unjust. We’re going to unite our people from coast to coast until we get justice. We’re not backing down. We’ve got work to do.”

At the same time, Blake also asked people to “be aggressive.”