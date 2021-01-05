Watch now: Jacob Blake's uncle calls for nonviolent uprising to seek justice; attorney threatens civil action

An attorney for Jacob Blake's family expressed disappointment Tuesday with Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley's decision not to file criminal charges against the police officer who shot Blake last summer.
"We are immensely disappointed and feel this decision failed not only Jacob and his family but the community that protested and demanded justice," attorney Ben Crump said in a statement.
"This isn't the news we hoped for, but our work is not done and hope is not lost," Crump said. "We must broaden the fight for justice on behalf of Jacob Blake and the countless other Black victims of racial injustice and police brutality.
"We will continue to press forward with our own investigation and fight for systemic change in policing and transparency at all levels. We urge Americans to continue to raise their voices and demand change in peaceful and positive ways during this emotional time."
Attorney B’Ivory LaMarr representing the Jacob Blake family, said at a press conference Tuesday afternoon at The Collective Barber Shop on 52nd Street, that the family will be pursuing civil action.
“Today the news that we have heard from the Kenosha District Attorney’s Office is very disturbing. We are immensely disappointed by that decision,” LaMarr said. “We believe there was more than sufficient evidence to find probable cause charge officer Sheskey. We believe that there were certain standards and operating procedures that Officer Sheskey should have followed that were not followed.”
Justin Blake, the uncle of Jacob Blake, promised a “nonviolent” uprising in the family’s quest for justice on behalf of his son.
“We, the Blake family, are asking this city, this county, this state and this nation to rise up in a non-violently ... to let our friends and family know there’s a new sheriff in town and he’s wearing the colors of red, black and green. He’s going to demand justice.”
Red, black and green are the colors of the Pan African flag, also know as the Black Flag of Liberation.
“This is going to impact this city, this state and the nation for many years to come unless the people rise up and do what they’re supposed to do,” Justin Blake said. “Allow police officers to rein down terror on our community? It’s unjust. We’re going to unite our people from coast to coast until we get justice. We’re not backing down. We’ve got work to do.”
Officer Rusten Sheskey’s shooting of Jacob Blake on Aug. 23, captured on bystander video, turned the nation’s spotlight on Wisconsin during a summer marked by protests over police brutality and racism. More than 250 people were arrested in the days that followed, including 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, who is charged in the fatal shootings of two men and the wounding of a third.
Graveley said Tuesday that he “would have to disprove the clear expression of these officers that they had to fire a weapon to defend themselves.”
He added: “I do not believe the state ... would be able to prove that the privilege of self-defense is not available.”
Graveley said he had informed Blake of the news before a news conference to announce the decision.