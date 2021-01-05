Watch now: Jacob Blake's uncle calls for nonviolent uprising to seek justice; attorney threatens civil action

An attorney for Jacob Blake's family expressed disappointment Tuesday with Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley's decision not to file criminal charges against the police officer who shot Blake last summer.

"We are immensely disappointed and feel this decision failed not only Jacob and his family but the community that protested and demanded justice," attorney Ben Crump said in a statement.

"This isn't the news we hoped for, but our work is not done and hope is not lost," Crump said. "We must broaden the fight for justice on behalf of Jacob Blake and the countless other Black victims of racial injustice and police brutality.

"We will continue to press forward with our own investigation and fight for systemic change in policing and transparency at all levels. We urge Americans to continue to raise their voices and demand change in peaceful and positive ways during this emotional time."

Attorney B’Ivory LaMarr representing the Jacob Blake family, said at a press conference Tuesday afternoon at The Collective Barber Shop on 52nd Street, that the family will be pursuing civil action.