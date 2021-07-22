WATCH NOW: Jane Snediker never sits still in supporting students and ballplayers

Said Kotarak: “During the pandemic, Jane never missed a meeting — even meetings that weren’t mandatory to attend.”

Take her out to the ball game

During the summer, when Snediker isn’t at school, chances are she’s ushering at a Kingfish game or acting as a host mom for the ballplayers who come to Kenosha for the season.

Snediker began hosting players a few years after the death of her husband as a way to provide role models for her two young sons. The first players to stay at her home were members of the Kenosha Kroakers in 1995, and since then she’s been “baseball mom” to nearly three dozen players.

One season Snediker hosted six players at one time.

“I bought a lot of milk that summer,” she said.

Soon after she began hosting, Snediker took a job ushering at the ballpark.

“I figured if I’m going to have these guys in my home, I’m going to their world (at the ballpark),” she said.