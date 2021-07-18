WATCH NOW: Jehovah's Witness convention moves online for second straight year amid the pandemic

For the second time in as many years, Jehovah’s Witnesses have moved their annual in-person summer event online, citing an abundance of caution in cancelling nearly 6,000 conventions around the world, including in the Midwest.

In the United States, the last in-person event the group held was two years ago, in 2019, at event centers in 22 cities across the country. That included the BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford, Ill., which drew around 20,000 Witnesses, 600 of them Kenosha residents.

Back in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic first began, the decision to switch the annual celebration online was made just months before its start date, and organizers rushed to record and translate the event’s content for its international audience.

“Nobody has ever translated a convention into 500 languages,” said Robert Hendriks, national spokesman for the Jehovah’s Witnesses. “That was a miracle.”

According to Hendriks, this year’s event, running under the theme “Powerful by Faith!” is focused on the strength and comfort church members can gain from their faith.

“People have really lost faith in their institutions,” Hendriks said. “There’s never been a more important time to have strong faith.”