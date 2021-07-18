WATCH NOW: Jehovah's Witness convention moves online for second straight year amid the pandemic

For the second time in as many years, Jehovah’s Witnesses have moved their annual in-person summer event online, citing an abundance of caution in cancelling nearly 6,000 conventions around the world, including in the Midwest.
In the United States, the last in-person event the group held was two years ago, in 2019, at event centers in 22 cities across the country. That included the BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford, Ill., which drew around 20,000 Witnesses, 600 of them Kenosha residents.
Back in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic first began, the decision to switch the annual celebration online was made just months before its start date, and organizers rushed to record and translate the event’s content for its international audience.
“Nobody has ever translated a convention into 500 languages,” said Robert Hendriks, national spokesman for the Jehovah’s Witnesses. “That was a miracle.”
According to Hendriks, this year’s event, running under the theme “Powerful by Faith!” is focused on the strength and comfort church members can gain from their faith.
“People have really lost faith in their institutions,” Hendriks said. “There’s never been a more important time to have strong faith.”
The event will last through July and into August, with six installments uploaded every week. The first installment was available for download on June 28, although the program was officially viewed globally on July 3-4.
“Now, there’s no hugs,” said Kevin White, a public communications representative for the Jehovah’s Witnesses United States Branch. “But we’re able to be completely safe.”
Hendriks said this year’s event was kept online out of an abundance of caution, as well as to create a more unified experience for all members, including those in areas more afflicted by the pandemic.
“Even though we knew the vaccine was coming, even though we hoped things were going to get better, we didn’t want to wait,” Hendriks said.
White said the annual festival and meet-up is important for Jehovah’s Witnesses, especially now when the world “is in crisis.”
“They can have something real, have something normal, have something safe,” White said. “It’s a time to be together, a time to worship.”
Family event
Kenosha residents Kurt and Babette Plaisted have been watching each installment together with their three sons. Although Kurt misses the in-person convention, he said his family was enjoying the online experience.
“It’s right in the comfort of our own home,” Kurt said. “The content of the information is excellent.”
Their 12-year-old son agreed.
“What I like about the convention is all the videos and the movie,” Ethan said, referencing the drama film included in this year’s convention.
Although Babette was also enjoying this year’s content, she recalled the powerful experience she had during the 2014 convention held at Miller Park (now American Family Field) in Milwaukee, saying the in-person experience can be hard to replicate.
“Being physically with a large group of people, being part of the same struggle, it’s very unifying.” Babette said. “I look forward to it in the future.”
Also looking to the future, Hendriks said they’d learned many valuable lessons during the move online. Next year’s event could be a hybrid approach of in-person and online, Hendriks said, giving people alternative ways to take part in the event.
“We will be prepared as an organization, we will be equipped as people,” Hendriks said. “We have faced this challenge, and we have succeeded.”
