WATCH NOW: Jewish leaders concerned about anti-Semitic flyers found recently in Kenosha neighborhoods

Anti-Semitic propaganda has been distributed in city neighborhoods, and Jewish leaders are deeply concerned about it.

Rabbi Dena Feingold, who leads the Beth Hillel Temple, 6050 Eighth Ave., said she was made aware of pamphlets placed in bags of rice in both the Sunnyside and Allendale neighborhoods.

One of the pamphlets, obtained by the Kenosha News, claims "every single aspect of the COVID agenda is Jewish." The pamphlet had a Star of David printed on the top of it and listed numerous falsehoods about the Jews.

"I first heard about this at the end of December by members of my congregation," Feingold said. "It's very upsetting and disturbing."

Feingold said anti-Semitism has been on the rise in recent years. About two weeks ago, a synagogue in North Texas was held hostage by a terrorist.

"Anti-Semitism has been on the rise in our country for quite some time," Feingold said. "It was unfortunate the (Texas) gunman had similar ideas. ... The false trope that Jews control the world."

Feingold said it's crucial for people to "be out there saying this is not true," she said. "It's hate speech and it can't be tolerated."

She said the Beth Hillel Temple has security, but few large events are taking place inside there now because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Feingold said she has alerted the Kenosha Police Department about the letters and said an investigation is underway. Kenosha Police Sgt. Jeff Galley said the department is aware of the situation and that nobody is sure at this point where the anti-Semitic propaganda came from.

"We were informed a few days ago," he said, adding it's early in the investigation.

Rabbi Tzali Wilschanski, director of Chabad of Kenosha, expressed similar concerns.

"It's really disturbing when this comes around and people hate just for the sake of hate," he said. "(Aside) from being diligent and not having your head in the sand, you recognize the environment. The way we deal with darkness is adding light."

Wilschanski added "unfortunately, every couple of years this pops up" and that anti-Semitism can arise from a dearth of education.

"A lot of it comes from a lack of understanding and education," he said. "We need to dispel it with more light."

Neighbors concerned

Allendale resident Dan Mundell found the anti-Semitic pamphlets while walking his dog. He and his neighbors are concerned.

"We've been finding those all throughout the neighborhood," Mundell said. "Several of the ladies in my wife's book club found some, too."

Mundell said area residents will remain vigilant and keep an eye out for suspicious vehicles.

"It's crazy," he said. "I don't understand it at all."

After the Texas attack, the Anti-Defamation League issued a statement calling for local law enforcement organizations to help protect their Jewish communities.

"The risks remain high in light of the historic level of anti-Semitism across the country and the proliferation of anti-Jewish hate online," the statement read. "ADL offices across the country will be reaching out to local law enforcement in the coming days to ensure that steps are being taken to ensure the safety and security of the Jewish community."

