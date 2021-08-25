WATCH NOW: Jim Kreuser says Kenosha County on path to healing, recovery, justice and peace

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A total of 34 Kenosha County residents submitted applications to be considered for the commission.

“I was highly impressed with the quality of the applicants and I’m very excited to see this group begin its work this fall,” Kreuser said.

In addition to seven community members appointed by Kreuser, the commission will also include two County Board supervisors. Kenosha County Chairman John O’Day has named his appointee picks as supervisors Sharon Pomaville and Daniel Gaschke. All appointees will be confirmed by the County Board.

As outlined in the resolution establishing the commission and adopted by the board, the commission shall, at a minimum, reflect the diverse racial and ethnic makeup of Kenosha County as determined by the most recent census information, with five of the seven non-County Board commissioners representing racial and ethnic minorities in Kenosha County.

It is tasked with presenting “transformative ideas born through research, collaboration and community engagement” and, by resolution, will report to the County Board at specific intervals to ensure progress is being made.

Kreuser said while there is much more work to do, he is encouraged by what has been accomplished thus far.