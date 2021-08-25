 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Jim Krueser says Kenosha County on path to healing, recovery, justice and peace
KENOSHA COUNTY

Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser said positive change has begun to take root following the string of events of August 2020 that put racial issues in the spotlight for the community.

“As we mark the anniversary of the shooting of Jacob Blake and the tragic losses of life and unrest that followed, I continue to look forward to a brighter future for Kenosha County,” Kreuser said. “In the wake of the events late last August, we in Kenosha County government committed ourselves to working to put our community on a path to healing, recovery, justice and peace.”

Kreuser said the county is committed “to strengthening our understanding of racism in our community and the roles county government can play internally and externally to promote listening, diversity, equity and inclusion.”

Internally, an employee diversity taskforce examined county workplace policies, procedures and culture. “We recently completed an employee racial equity survey and now we’re working on next steps of racial equity training for all of our county employees,” Kreuser said.

Ethnic Equity Commission

Externally, the county formed the Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission “with a mission to realize greater racial equity and dismantle racism in Kenosha County through research, education and ongoing review of policies and procedures,” Kreuser noted.

A total of 34 Kenosha County residents submitted applications to be considered for the commission.

“I was highly impressed with the quality of the applicants and I’m very excited to see this group begin its work this fall,” Kreuser said.

In addition to seven community members appointed by Kreuser, the commission will also include two County Board supervisors. Kenosha County Chairman John O’Day has named his appointee picks as supervisors Sharon Pomaville and Daniel Gaschke. All appointees will be confirmed by the County Board.

As outlined in the resolution establishing the commission and adopted by the board, the commission shall, at a minimum, reflect the diverse racial and ethnic makeup of Kenosha County as determined by the most recent census information, with five of the seven non-County Board commissioners representing racial and ethnic minorities in Kenosha County.

It is tasked with presenting “transformative ideas born through research, collaboration and community engagement” and, by resolution, will report to the County Board at specific intervals to ensure progress is being made.

Kreuser said while there is much more work to do, he is encouraged by what has been accomplished thus far.

“A year ago, Kenosha County withstood perhaps the most trying time in its history,” Kreuser said. “But, we are mindfully moving forward and working to learn from the past by building a brighter future for everyone.”

Sheriff David Beth talks about the improvements in equipment and training that have come since the events of last summer. Page A4

