WATCH NOW: Jockey holds NASCAR event for employees, Lincoln students in Kenosha

NASCAR racers Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez were in Kenosha Thursday morning, racing around a track with a crowd of onlookers cheering as the two Trackhouse Racing Team drivers hit speeds of slightly above running pace.

The duo had traded their Chevrolets and horsepower for tricycles and leg-power, racing against Jockey personnel and Lincoln Middle School officials as part of an event for Jockey employees and middle school students.

Early this year, Jockey International Inc. announced a multi-year sponsorship with Trackhouse Racing, the first racing team sponsorship in Jockey’s nearly century and a half history.

Ty Norris, president of racing operations at Trackhouse, said the event was about building the relationship between the racing team and Jockey.

“The sponsors are the most important thing,” Norris said to the group at Jockey’s headquarters, 2300 60th St. “There’s no team without sponsors.”

As part of building that relationship, Chastain and Suarez talked to the employees and students about their careers and answered questions.

Chastain, an eighth generation watermelon farmer from southern Florida, and Suarez, a native of Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, were both wearing Jockey jackets throughout the morning, both to represent the brand and to stay warm during the chilly morning event.

“This is a long way from home,” Chastain said.

Jockey International President and COO Mark Fedyk, talked about why Jockey had decided to sponsor Trackhouse, a relatively new NASCAR racing team.

“We knew immediately when we met that they would not only be incredible partners, but a group that matched our values,” Fedyk said. “We’re proud and blessed to have Trackhouse as our partners.”

The theme of organization values and culture ran throughout the event. Norris talked about meeting with Jockey employees, including a receptionist of more than 30 years, and seeing how committed they were to the company and the larger community. It is people like that, Norris argued, that make organizations great.

Suarez was asked about what made Trackhouse successful despite its youth as a racing team, and his thoughts reflected Norris’ sentiment.

“One is the people. People are the most important thing in racing. When you don’t have good people, you have nothing,” Suarez said. “The second is the team culture, without the right culture people are going all over the place.”

During the visit, both drivers were given a tour of the Jockey headquarters, learning about both the building and the company’s long history in the area.

“Who I am as a person, I love history,” Suarez said. “When I see something that has a lot of history, I appreciate it. Being partnered with Jockey, which has been in business for many, many years in the same building, it’s pretty amazing.”