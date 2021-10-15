WATCH NOW: Joyner-Kersee has stayed true to herself; three-time Olympic gold medalist visiting Carthage this week

Joyner-Kersee, who was scheduled to deliver the keynote address at the 150 Years of Carthage Women’s closing celebration Friday, spoke to a small group of media for several minutes after a session with the college’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee on Thursday.

Along with the center that she runs in her hometown, Joyner-Kersey also helped establish Athletes for Hope in 2007, which is geared toward helping athletes contribute to their communities and charitable causes.

That desire to give back was ingrained in Joyner-Kersee at a young age, she said, because she’s always known it took many to help her rise to the heights she did as an athlete.

It takes a village, as they say.

“I was surrounded by people who saw the potential in me that I did not know I had,” she said. “I had the passion for something that eventually allowed me to pick my school of choice (UCLA) and make the Olympic team.

“Through working with those coaches and parents, it taught me about volunteerism. As I continued to evolve and grow, I always knew it was important for me to be back in the community, eventually have a center and hopefully have an impact to inspire others to be the best they can be.”

Not without struggles