WATCH NOW: Juneteenth Festival is Saturday in Kenosha

Main Stage Showdown — Variety Show, Soul Train Challenge, Comedy performances, Main Stage, 4:30 p.m.

Mr. & Miss Teen Juneteenth — Main Stage, 7 p.m.

Community Recognition Ceremony — Main Stage, 7 p.m.

Organizing events for the community is second nature for Owens, who founded the Spring Break College Tour, which takes students on a whirlwind tour of colleges in the South and East Coast, more than two decades ago.

He’s long been battling the academic gap that exists in the Kenosha Unified School District between black students and their white counterparts. It is considerable — in January of 2020, Owens called it the biggest in the country — and it bothers him.

“Our academic achievement gap is getting bigger. That is something we cannot accept or tolerate,” he said. “It’s up to us to close the gap.”

When he says “us,” he’s referring to parents and the larger community.

Seeking change

Community events like Saturday’s Juneteenth Celebration grew out of discussions at the Regimen Barber Collective, which has become a hub for people seeking change in the wake of Jacob Blake’s shooting in August of 2020.