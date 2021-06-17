WATCH NOW: Juneteenth Festival is Saturday in Kenosha

Longtime community activist Alvin D. Owens — owner of the Regimen Barber Collective at 1345 52nd St. — is well-known for organizing the popular college tour for local middle and high school students.
Now he’s also the lead organizer of a community Juneteenth Festival on Saturday.
The free event, open to everyone, runs from noon to 8 p.m. next to Owens’ barbershop, on the lawn of 13th Court and 52nd Street, expanding to 54th Street.
“We are thankful to have several community sponsors, partners and volunteers to make this event a success,” Owens said.
The schedule includes:
Dedication & Welcome — Celebrating family, unity, empowerment and love. Main Stage, 11:45 a.m.
3-on-3 Basketball Tournament — Southeast lot, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Kids Corner — Bounce houses, foam pit, games and more (first 100 kids free), opens at noon
Black Wall Street Vendor Market — Food, apparel, arts and crafts, and much more, on 13th Court, noon to 5:30 p.m.
Community Town Hall — Guest panel Q&A with podcast experiences and workshops, Main Stage, noon to 2 p.m.
Teen Takeover — Talent showcase, TikTok challenges, athletics, games, Teen Mr. & Miss Juneteenth, Main Stage, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Main Stage Showdown — Variety Show, Soul Train Challenge, Comedy performances, Main Stage, 4:30 p.m.
Mr. & Miss Teen Juneteenth — Main Stage, 7 p.m.
Community Recognition Ceremony — Main Stage, 7 p.m.
Organizing events for the community is second nature for Owens, who founded the Spring Break College Tour, which takes students on a whirlwind tour of colleges in the South and East Coast, more than two decades ago.
He’s long been battling the academic gap that exists in the Kenosha Unified School District between black students and their white counterparts. It is considerable — in January of 2020, Owens called it the biggest in the country — and it bothers him.
“Our academic achievement gap is getting bigger. That is something we cannot accept or tolerate,” he said. “It’s up to us to close the gap.”
When he says “us,” he’s referring to parents and the larger community.
Seeking change
Community events like Saturday’s Juneteenth Celebration grew out of discussions at the Regimen Barber Collective, which has become a hub for people seeking change in the wake of Jacob Blake’s shooting in August of 2020.
Owens was recently honored by the Mahone Fund with its Living Legend Community Award.
In honoring Owens, the Mahone Fund recognized his Education Youth Development Outreach program, “which for more than two decades has paved the way for hundreds of Black students, students of color and white students in Kenosha and Racine to attend mainstream and historic Black colleges and universities thanks to the popular Spring Break College Tour, while offering career resources, mentorships and friendships that propel them to post-secondary educational opportunities and beyond.”
Juneteenth celebrates the emancipation of slaves and commemorates the date of June 19, 1865, when roughly 2,000 Union Army soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, with news that enslaved people were now free. President Joe Biden was to sign legislation Thursday naming it a new federal holiday designated Juneteenth National Independence Day.
Locally, Owens said the goal of the Saturday festival is to focus “on increasing awareness and strengthening the family, economic empowerment, education, health and wellness and social justice.”
The festival is designed as “a public, inclusive and family friendly event with activities for all ages.”