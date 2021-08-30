WATCH NOW: K9 demonstration highlights Kenosha Senior Living event

Iris, as cuddly, friendly dogs tend to do, stole the show, Brogni said.

“We love having her here,” she said. “It’s such a good thing to have pet therapy, too, and just to see what the police can do and what she can do, too, in terms of what they’re using her for.”

Brogni said pet therapy is commonplace in the facility. The majority of the furry visitors are dogs, with some cats and even at one time a macaw.

The impact of the unconditional love a pet can provide is difficult to measure.

“With pet therapy, the residents just feel more relaxed, more calm,” she said. “Who doesn’t love dogs?”

Deates said he enjoyed having the chance to showcase Iris as well.

“Part of the reason I wanted to get here was for my cases, obviously, but just to have some positive interaction with the community,” he said. “The positive effect she has at the Police Department just walking in the door, and everybody loving to see her (is great). She’s a lab, and anybody who is a dog person, they usually love labs. It’s just amazing what she can do with relations and breaking down barriers.”