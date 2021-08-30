WATCH NOW: K9 demonstration highlights Kenosha Senior Living event

It wasn’t difficult to find a smile or hear a laugh — even in the midst of stifling heat — Saturday at the Kenosha Senior Living facility.
And after a particularly tough stretch because of the ongoing pandemic, especially for the senior population, the day was a nice diversion.
The facility at 3109 30th Ave., hosted a family fun fest, with the highlight of the event coming in the form of four furry paws, Iris, the Kenosha Police Department’s K9, and her handler, Detective Pete Deates.
Senior Living Executive Director Jean Brogni said following the K9 demonstration the event was a big hit for those who could use a lift.
“We really wanted to generate some activities for the community and kind of bring everybody together,” she said. “(Having this event) is extremely important, because here, we really strive to have activities continue. Life is going to continue.
“(Even during the pandemic) we really want to bring what’s going on in the outside here to the community as well. It’s extremely important, just for mental well being, physical well being, getting everybody out. Everybody is having a great time. This is a great event.”
The event included live music, plenty of food and drink, raffles and a “bouncy” house for children who attended with their families.
Iris, as cuddly, friendly dogs tend to do, stole the show, Brogni said.
“We love having her here,” she said. “It’s such a good thing to have pet therapy, too, and just to see what the police can do and what she can do, too, in terms of what they’re using her for.”
Brogni said pet therapy is commonplace in the facility. The majority of the furry visitors are dogs, with some cats and even at one time a macaw.
The impact of the unconditional love a pet can provide is difficult to measure.
“With pet therapy, the residents just feel more relaxed, more calm,” she said. “Who doesn’t love dogs?”
Deates said he enjoyed having the chance to showcase Iris as well.
“Part of the reason I wanted to get here was for my cases, obviously, but just to have some positive interaction with the community,” he said. “The positive effect she has at the Police Department just walking in the door, and everybody loving to see her (is great). She’s a lab, and anybody who is a dog person, they usually love labs. It’s just amazing what she can do with relations and breaking down barriers.”
Kenosha Police Officer Tyler Cochran, who is the department’s “Officer Friendly,” arranged the demonstration, which included a brief question-and-answer period under a tent.
“We wanted to show people what she can do, explain what she has, just try to give a treat to the people who are living here,” Deates said. “... Hopefully, they think she’s something special like I do.”
Online presence
Deates said his 2-year-old companion and partner who joined the department in March even has an online social media presence.
Visitors to Instagram can follow Iris at _k9iris, Deates said.
“It’s just a fun way of letting the community, or anybody who follows her, see her,” he said.
Deates said every post includes a tag for his department, along with Operation Underground Railroad, which provided an all-inclusive grant to help purchase Iris.
Operation Underground Railroad works to combat child sex trafficking, and Deates is an investigator in the Kenosha Police Department’s Sensitive Crimes Unit who also is assigned to the national Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Electronics detection
During the visit to the facility, Deates had Iris find a hidden cell phone in a pile of rocks directly next to the building. She is an electronic detection K9 trained to find any number of electronics, he said.
“Whether it’s a computer, tablet, hard drive, cellphone, thumb drive, a regular SD card, down to a microSD card, and it’s the child sexual abuse material we’re searching for,” Deates said. “That’s primarily the cases I investigate, along with other types of sex crimes and crimes against children.”
When Iris found the planted cell phone Saturday, she sat and waited for Deates to show her his open hand without food. He told her “show me,” and Iris responded by tapping the phone with her snout.
And of course, like any dog, she is very receptive to a gift of food.
“It’s when I put my food pouch on (that she goes to work),” Deates said. “She’s not searching for anything until I put my food pouch on. A lab, they want affection or they want food. Her demeanor changes, she gets excited when I have my food pouch on. I don’t have to tell her a lot anymore. She knows what she’s doing.”