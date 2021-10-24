WATCH NOW: K9 Riggs gets a hero's welcome as he is released from veterinary hospital

Chicago Police had asked sheriff’s deputies to go to the Benson Corners Shell Station, 20000 75th St. in Bristol Thursday morning to search for a man suspected of killing two people and stealing one of the victim’s vehicles during a violent spree earlier the same day, according to Chicago media reports.

Three deputies, including Tifft, arrived at the station and the vehicle that had been stolen during the Chicago carjacking was in the station lot. They ordered Brown out of the vehicle. But, according to Beth, Brown got out of the car and began running toward Highway 50. Tifft released Riggs, who brought Brown to the ground just before he ran onto the road. Brown then shot the dog.

‘Very lucky dog’

On Sunday, the healing bullet wound was visible in the center of Riggs’ forehead just above his eyes.

“He is a very, very lucky dog,” said veterinarian Herring. She said the bullet entered Riggs forehead then skirted through the muscle along his skull, exiting through the back of his head near the base of his skull. She said the path of the bullet was visible through the muscle, and there was some bruising to his brain, but said Harris escaped serious injury and should recover well.

“He’s a very strong dog,” Herring said.