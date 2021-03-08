WATCH NOW: KAC workers get former Shopko store ready for county vaccine clinic

“We have perfected a pretty darn good system and meet at the end of each day to figure out how to do it even better,” she said. “We’re ready to rock ‘n’ roll and do much, much more when we get more vaccines.”

Community members who have been vaccinated through the county’s system “have been wonderful,” Freiheit said. “The feedback has been amazing, and they even bring us chocolates and kringle and other treats. We can’t thank the community enough for their support.”

She added that the KAC crew “is a great group to work with. They’ve been fabulous

County Executive Jim Kreuser said Kenosha County “is pleased to partner with KAC on this project” as the county ramps up its vaccine operation.

“Getting our population vaccinated against COVID-19 is truly a communitywide effort, so it’s fitting that one of our great community partners is working with us to lay the groundwork for our expanded clinic,” he said, adding, “I would like to personally thank everyone who has been involved with making this clinic a reality.”

Heading toward herd immunity

The goal of vaccinating 75 percent of Kenosha County residents — 127,500 people — to achieve herd immunity remains the same, Freiheit said.