WATCH NOW: KAC workers get former Shopko store ready for county vaccine clinic

Kenosha’s shuttered Shopko store will soon be bustling again.
The 52nd Street building — where shoppers used to gather looking for deals on everything from sneakers to garden supplies — is scheduled to open Wednesday as the Kenosha County Public Health’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic location.
The move allows the county to almost triple its clinic capacity. While the county’s Job Center on Sheridan Road was able to safely handle about 1,000 vaccinations daily, the larger Shopko site can accommodate up to 2,700 people per day.
But first, the building had to be thoroughly cleaned. And that’s where the Kenosha Achievement Center comes into the picture.
A busy crew of KAC workers was at the site all day Monday, primping it for its second act.
“We’ll be cleaning the floors and the bathrooms and getting it ready,” said Isobel O’Rourke, the KAC’s building and grounds off-site manager, as she walked through the cavernous space that once held racks of items for sale.
On Monday, O’Rourke pointed out “here was the jewelry area, back there were men’s shoes, and the former optical center will be the breakroom for the clinic staff.”
The KAC partnered with Kenosha County to get the building spic and span for the COVID-19 vaccine operation.
“We’ve got a great crew here working,” she said. “That’s what I love about the KAC: We are ready to jump in and make it all happen. This all came together really fast, but we scrambled to get it done. It’s a great partnership with the county.”
O’Rourke credits Assistant Manager Jamie Jensen — whom she calls the “boots on the ground” person — for organizing the all-day project.
“Our crew will scrub the floor, and shine it up, and wash the walls and get everything ready here,” Jensen said. “It’s a big cleaning operation.”
Ready to rock ‘n’ roll
“We are excited to get this open and get started at the bigger site,” said Kenosha County Health Officer Jen Freiheit.
This week, the county will do 2,900 vaccines (second doses) on Wednesday and a thousand new vaccines (first doses) on Friday at the former Shopko store.
“That’s this week,” Freiheit said. “Moving forward, we have no idea on how much we’ll be getting. We find out Friday, Saturday or even late on Sunday for the next week and then we scramble to get going.”
All that scrambling, however, is carefully coordinated.
“We have a well-oiled machine and a rock-star crew doing the vaccines” through the county’s health department, she said.
“We have perfected a pretty darn good system and meet at the end of each day to figure out how to do it even better,” she said. “We’re ready to rock ‘n’ roll and do much, much more when we get more vaccines.”
Community members who have been vaccinated through the county’s system “have been wonderful,” Freiheit said. “The feedback has been amazing, and they even bring us chocolates and kringle and other treats. We can’t thank the community enough for their support.”
She added that the KAC crew “is a great group to work with. They’ve been fabulous
County Executive Jim Kreuser said Kenosha County “is pleased to partner with KAC on this project” as the county ramps up its vaccine operation.
“Getting our population vaccinated against COVID-19 is truly a communitywide effort, so it’s fitting that one of our great community partners is working with us to lay the groundwork for our expanded clinic,” he said, adding, “I would like to personally thank everyone who has been involved with making this clinic a reality.”
Heading toward herd immunity
The goal of vaccinating 75 percent of Kenosha County residents — 127,500 people — to achieve herd immunity remains the same, Freiheit said.
As of March 8, a little more than 16 percent of the county population had received at least one of the two vaccine doses.
“The new, larger-scale clinic capacity will be a key to meeting this important benchmark in the coming months,” Freiheit said.
While the Job Center clinic location held 11 vaccination stations, the former Shopko site can run up to 25 stations at a time.
Appointments are required, with the clinic available to those in the eligible groups as determined by the State of Wisconsin who live, work or study in Kenosha County. Currently, that includes all residents age 65 or older, along with health-care workers, educators, grocery workers, care workers and others.
To make an appointment online, find links to Kenosha County’s online appointment system (and those of other local vaccine providers) on the Kenosha County COVID-19 Response Hub website at http://bit.ly/KCCOVIDHub, or by clicking the flashing red button at the top of the homepage at kenoshacounty.org. To make an appointment by phone, call 262-605-6799, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
As for O’Rourke — who has been vaccinated and is looking forward to be able to travel again and even hop on an airplane — she said the Shopko location is perfect for a busy vaccine clinic.
“There’s a big parking lot here, which isn’t being shared with another business, and inside there’s plenty of space” she said. “I hope to stop by, if they’ll let me inside, and see how it’s all working once it opens.”