WATCH NOW: KCOR brings community together with block party focusing on mediating conflicts, building relationships

“It’s very important,” Hardiman said. “We’re saving lives on the front end.”

Helped deescalate Kenosha standoff

In the last week, Dennis said KCOR has been involved with eight incidents. On Thursday, KCOR helped mediate the shooting standoff between a Kenosha man and Kenosha police. According to Dennis, a KCOR violence interrupter helped convince the suspect to surrender to the police.

“He was there for five hours, trying to get him to stand down,” Dennis said of the coalition member’s effort.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Brandon Wheat, who was the KCOR negotiator for the standoff, said law enforcement members stepped back to let them “have a shot” at de-escalation. Wheat, who said he also mediated a separate domestic incident Friday night, said during incidents people prefer to talk with community members they have some relationship with.

“When tempers are flared up, they don’t want to hear anything from someone they don’t know,” Wheat said.

Hardiman said the Kenosha police have been receptive to the organization. He also stressed that KCOR, and other similar violence interruption groups, did not share information with the police, and only acted as a liaison between the community and the police.