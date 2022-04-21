WATCH NOW: Kelly Mackay works to bring entertainment to Kenosha

Kelly Mackay knows his way around live entertainment, having started booking shows as a teenager.

“I’ve been doing this on and off about 35 years,” he said.

The newly minted District 7 alderperson — Mackay ran unopposed for the open seat — first put together shows at The Orpheum Theater in Downtown Kenosha.

“Smashing Pumpkins, members of the Violent Femmes and other national acts performed there at the time,” he said. “Later on in life, through my employer at the time, I booked shows two years for Peanut Butter and Jam concerts — with, I believe, the most diverse lineup for that concert series, along with a couple national touring acts.

“Here and there I would book musicians, comics and and other performers as a hobby.”

After years of dabbling with live shows and booking acts for other people, Mackay formed his own company: Kmack Productions.

The business “launched this year because it was time to take promoting seriously and see if Kenosha can actually make it as an emerging market for touring artists,” he said, adding, “I want to give it a wholehearted effort so that I don’t have regrets later.”

Mackay admits COVID-19 is still affecting live entertainment, with some folks reluctant to gather in public areas.

“It’s not easy to get people out of their comfort zones to come see acts that many of Kenoshans have never heard of,” he said. “But it always amazes me how many people will come from outside our area for the shows.”

Kmack Productions’ inaugural show featured singer/songwriter Jeffrey Foucault and his band, along with opening performances by Erik Koskinen and Mark Paffrath.

That show — April 6 at the Rhode Center for the Arts — was well received by audience members and the show’s sponsors, Mackay said.

All about relationships

After working for more than three decades in this field, Mackay has learned “you really need to build a community if you want to be successful with promoting original artists. It’s easy to do the familiar acts but not nearly as fun.”

While it’s not easy to draw an audience for shows headlined by not-so-familiar-names, it’s worth the effort, he added.

“It brings me joy and tons of satisfaction when people walk away from a performance amazed. It’s a happy memory they will have forever.”

Up next for Kmack Productions is a Saturday night show featuring another singer/songwriter, Nellie McKay.

We suspected Mackay booked the versatile McKay because the two share such similar names.

“No, that’s not it,” he laughed. “I actually had seen her on NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk’ years ago. I know her agent, and it was her idea to give Kenosha a try. I’m still a little in shock that she’s coming here. On this tour, she’s playing places like Old Town School Of Folk in Chicago and Dakota Jazz in Minneapolis. In the past she’s played bigger venues like Turner Hall in Milwaukee. We are super lucky to have her come here.”

(NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts is a video series of live concerts hosted by NPR Music at the desk of “All Songs Considered” host Bob Boilen in Washington, D.C. Since the series started in 2008, more than 800 of its concerts have been viewed a collective 2 billion times on YouTube. You can watch McKay’s 14-minute set, from 2011, on YouTube.)

Before signing off, we asked Mackay about his other new gig, as a member of the Kenosha City Council.

Why run for public office when you’re also launching a new business? Wasn’t he busy enough?

“I’ve had some struggles as most of us do,” he said. “The community helped lift me up when I was going through the worst of times, and I just hope I can give back. I love our city and want to keep Kenosha positive.”

For more about Nellie McKay, see our interview with her in today’s Get Out & About entertainment section.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.