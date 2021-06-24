WATCH NOW: Kemper Center welcomes back Twilight Jazz and more this week

The Anderson Arts Center at Kemper Center jumps into summer in a big way this coming week.

The biggest news is the new season of the popular Tuesday night Twilight Jazz concert season.

And, to kick off its 18th season, Twilight Jazz has brought back an audience favorite: vocalist Janet Planet.

Fittingly for a person with the last name of Planet, she has sold records and toured all over the world for decades.

Planet is a six-time Wisconsin Area Music Industry Award-winning artist and was the second female performer voted into the WAMI Hall of Fame, back in 2014.

Her previous Twilight Jazz performances have drawn huge crowds to the grounds of the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., and Rena Lee, Anderson’s administrator, expects Tuesday’s concert to be just as popular.

“People are really ready to get out and enjoy concerts and other summer events,” Lee said.

For 2020, Twilight Jazz had an abbreviated season, and audience members were socially distanced with marked-off squares on the grass.