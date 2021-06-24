WATCH NOW: Kemper Center welcomes back Twilight Jazz and more this week

The Anderson Arts Center at Kemper Center jumps into summer in a big way this coming week.
The biggest news is the new season of the popular Tuesday night Twilight Jazz concert season.
And, to kick off its 18th season, Twilight Jazz has brought back an audience favorite: vocalist Janet Planet.
Fittingly for a person with the last name of Planet, she has sold records and toured all over the world for decades.
Planet is a six-time Wisconsin Area Music Industry Award-winning artist and was the second female performer voted into the WAMI Hall of Fame, back in 2014.
Her previous Twilight Jazz performances have drawn huge crowds to the grounds of the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., and Rena Lee, Anderson’s administrator, expects Tuesday’s concert to be just as popular.
“People are really ready to get out and enjoy concerts and other summer events,” Lee said.
For 2020, Twilight Jazz had an abbreviated season, and audience members were socially distanced with marked-off squares on the grass.
Those restrictions are gone this year, and concert seating reverts to the traditional method of plopping your chair down when you get to an open spot you like. There is no fixed seating on the grounds; people bring chairs and blankets and even those handy portable tables.
Grounds open at 6 p.m.; the music starts at 7 p.m. Food from local vendors and beverages (including a full bar on the arts center’s back patio) are available for purchase. You’re welcome to bring your own snacks and beverages, but no carry-in alcohol is allowed.
As always, Twilight Jazz shows are free to attend. This summer’s series continues with Scat Cats on July 13, The Kal Bergendahl Project on July 27, The John Crawford Jazz Band on Aug. 10 and Elaine Dame and Ivy Ford on Aug. 24. That final show is a special event called “Blues and Twilight Jazz: The Kenosha County Suffrage Celebration.”
The Aug. 24 show celebrates last year’s 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment, when women finally earned the right to vote. On that evening, two musical acts will play, local vendors will have information booths, and there will be a wide variety of food options. www.andersonartscenter.com or 262-925-8040.
Lakeside Lounge
Also new at the Kemper Center this summer is the Thursday night “Lakeside Lounge.”
The first “Lounge” was June 10; it returns tonight from 5 to 9 p.m. on the lakefront behind the Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave.
Visitors are welcome to “enjoy food, drinks and music outside on the lakefront behind Kemper Center.”
Music is provided by the nonprofit group Guitars For Vets. Admission is free. For more on the Lakeside Lounge, see Paddy Fineran’s Music Matters column on Page D2.
New art exhibits
New exhibitions opening Sunday (June 27) at the Anderson Arts Center include paintings by Patricia Melekus, stoneware by Melissa Muller, works by the Whitewater Arts Alliance, and a solo show by local area artist Betty Kidera.
In the main galleries, visitors will see colorful pieces by Melekus, an artist from Naperville, Ill.
Originally from Slovakia, her signature style is modern surrealism, an art form that draws from psychoanalysis, free-association and dreams for inspiration.
And here’s a fun challenge for visitors: In every painting, Melekus hides an image of the Eiffel Tower, to involve the viewers and engage them to explore all the little details she meticulously creates.
In Anderson’s 3D gallery, pottery artist Melissa Muller showcases “Holding and Letting Go,” stoneware pieces that refers to old habits, systems for design that were comfortable but worn and letting go of safe and easy paths. This exhibit features those vessels that, by nature, hold things.
Five upstairs galleries will showcase works by members of the Whitewater Arts Alliance: Varla Bishop, Craig Ede, Virginia Epps, Marilyn Fuerstenberg, Michael Havice, John Hines, Janet Nelson, Lynette Redner, Roy Schmidt and Amy Weh. The show feature photography, mosaics, oil, acrylic and mixed media.